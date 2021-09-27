Ben Voelkel, a longtime senior aide to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, announced his candidacy for lieutenant governor on Sept. 23.
Voelkel, who worked on Johnson’s 2016 re-election campaign and was the senator’s communication’s director from 2017 through May 2021, released a video promoting his candidacy in an email to grassroots supporters.
“The last two years have been tough for Wisconsin, and Tony Evers has failed our state,” Voelkel said. “We need real leadership to ensure that all Wisconsinites can pursue the American dream. We need to fight for opportunity: the opportunity to send your kids to a good school, the opportunity to get a good job, and the opportunity to live in a safe community.”
A native of Mukwonago, Voelkel graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and worked for American Family Insurance before getting involved in politics. He held positions on former governor Tommy Thompson’s 2012 U.S. Senate campaign and then-Gov. Scott Walker’s 2018 re-election effort.
More information about Voelkel’s campaign can be found at BenForWisconsin.com.