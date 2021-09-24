The City of Sun Prairie will receive $1,000 from Dane County to remove invasive species in an effort to restore Sheehan Park’s woodland, according to a Sept. 21 announcement by the county.
Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Director Kristin Grissom said as part of the 2021 budget, an initiative was passed for invasive species removal. Part of the initiative also included applying for a grant from the Dane County Environmental Council, the application for which was due in August.
“We applied for $2,500 and received an award of $1,000,” Grissom said.
“The original plan when we submitted the initiative was to apply for the grant and use it for targeted spraying for invasive plants such as garlic mustard,” Grissom said. “However, the drought this summer afforded the parks crew the opportunity to spend less time mowing, which then allowed for training and hand removal of these weeds with the crew.”
Grissom said she thought the department could maximize the impact of the initiative by switching gears because the department had more staff time available for weed pulling than what is typical, and instead do a large targeted invasive woody shrub (buckthorn and honeysuckle) removal in Sheehan Park.
“This mass removal will take multiple phases to complete,” Grissom said, “but allows the opportunity to begin some of the restoration work that the Sheehan Park Master Plan specifically calls out.”
Grissom said the project is a part of a multi-phased approach to restore the health and function back to a large urban woodland located in the heart of Sun Prairie.
“By starting with invasive shrub removal in priority areas (e.g. along bike paths) which covers approximately 35 acres, we will increase access to the interior portions of forested areas within the park and release understory herbaceous plants that will make it easier to manage invasive plants in subsequent seasons,” Grissom added.
The SPPRF director said the department plans to hire specialized staff from an ecological consulting firm to complete the majority of the invasive shrub removal and provide operational support from city’s parks and forestry staff.
“We also plan to partner with the Sun Prairie Parks Friends group to increase awareness, educational resources,” Grissom added, “and jump-start a volunteer program to assist with invasive species monitoring and management in all of Sun Prairie’s parks.” The Sun Prairie Star took photos of one such volunteer effort last year when former mayor Joe Chase removed invasive species along a large portion of a city multi-modal path located near Stonehaven Drive.
Other grants distributed
County Executive Parisi announced the Dane County Environmental Council’s Community Partners and Capital Equipment grant programs awarded $11,163 to 10 projects to help with local environmental conservation, restoration, and education efforts.
Dane County Environmental Council grants award funding to a diverse group of community organizations, school districts, and municipalities.
Besides the Sun Prairie award, other examples of this year’s projects include prairie restoration, environmental education, trail improvements, pollinator awareness and protection, and water quality monitoring. All of the projects must take place in Dane County and provide a benefit to Dane County natural resources and residents. Funding for Environmental Council grants is provided through Dane County’s Land and Water Legacy Initiative.
Grant recipients also provide matching funds in order to complete their projects.
The Dane County Environmental Council is a six-member panel appointed by Parisi and confirmed by the County Board. The Council assists groups in recognizing and protecting natural areas in Dane County and assumes an educational role in the awareness, conservation and protection of the environment.
Besides the city grant, other recipients of the 2021 Community Partner Grant Program included:
Catholic Multicultural Center — $760 to support environmental education programs for the upcoming year.
Friends of Badfish Creek Watershed — $902.90 will be used to determine the source of E. coli in Badfish Creek by funding the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene to perform microbial source testing.
Friends of Hoyt Park — $1,000 will be used to purchase professional services to conduct a prescribed burn in the park’s prairies.
Ice Age Trail Alliance — $1,000 will be used to purchase hand tools, seed collection supplies, and signage for volunteer events to promote use of the Ice Age Trail in Dane County.
Madison Children’s Museum — $1,000 will be used to develop a pollinator exhibit at the museum that will increase the understanding of pollinators and the role that native plants play in maintaining biodiversity.
Olbrich Botanical Society — Olbrich Botanical Gardens will receive $1,000 to purchase spring ephemerals and bulbs that will provide early-spring food availability for pollinators.
Sustain Dane — $1,000 will be used to plan, develop, and coordinate a Lunch & Learn series that will focus on benefits of native plants for runoff pollution mitigation and pollinator protection.
The county awarded a total of $7,662 in 2021 Community Partners grants.
Capital Equipment Program grants
The county also awarded $3,500 in 2021 Capital Equipment grants from the county, including:
Ice Age Trail Alliance — $2,500 to help purchase brush mowers and blades to help the Alliance’s Dane County Volunteer Chapter and Alliance staff to maintain trail segments throughout Dane County.
Silverwood Park — $1,000 will be used to upgrade its classroom to better support K-12 education programs that focus on sustainable agriculture.
For more information on the Dane County Environmental Council, visit: http://www.countyofdane.com/commissions/environmentalcouncil