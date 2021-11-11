After Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes told alders that officer shortages were taking a toll on staff and leaving the city under-protected, another police officer was added to the proposed 2022 city budget.
The additional police officer — along with other initiatives alders approved Tuesday Nov. 9 — would push the city tax increase past the $64 recommended in the mayor’s budget.
With the city council expected to vote on a final budget on Tuesday, Nov. 16, the Committee of the Whole will have one more discussion about the budget next week.
Some Sun Prairie alders expressed a commitment to keep the tax increase under 3 percent, while others thought the arbitrary percentage would limit initiatives they wanted to add.
“I lot of people are hurting out there right now and now is not the time to have a percentage higher than 3 percent,” District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie said.
Alders asked city staffers to see what other funding options would be available to pay for initiatives. More than half of the tax increase will be used to cover the city’s cost-to-continue budget and the rest for initiatives.
On Tuesday, District 1 Alder Teresa McIlroy found unanimous support to add a second police officer to the 2022 proposed city budget. Both positions are funded to start Aug. 1, 2022.
But, McIlroy’s efforts to get a third officer added to the budget didn’t pass.
Steffes told council members last month that the department is down eight officers and adding one officer a year won’t keep up with the public safety needs of a growing community.
With vacant positions, new hires in training and pending retirements, Steffes said the city’s police officer staff is wearing thin. Five officers are on the 2-10 p.m. shift and four officers each on the 6 a.m.-2 p.m. and the 10 p.m.-6 a.m. shifts.
McIlroy said the Sun Prairie Police Department had 4,980 overtime hours in 2020 and 3,522 hours so far in 2021.
“The police officers are tired they need some relief,” McIlroy said.
Steffes said he didn’t want to overwhelm the council by asking for eight officers in the 2022 budget.
“I don’t want to be sitting in front trumpeting our horn and say we need, we need, we need,” Steffes said. “I understand the full budget. I am letting you know what the needs are and doing it in chunks.”
Other initiatives added Tuesday included a 75 cents an hour raise for Neighborhood Navigators. Current pay ranges from $12.85 to $15.50.
Alders also moved up the start date from August to March for a building inspection position in the 2022 budget. The position was cut during the 2010 recession but will be added back as a Neighborhood Services Specialist to enforce property maintenance, zoning and other municipal ordinances, including snow and ice removal.
Alders also voted to cut a 3.5 percent increase in salaries for the mayor and city council from the proposed 2022 city budget.
Other changes include adding a fire truck, an American Recovery Plan Act grant administrator and funds in the Capital Improvement Plan budget to repair the Sun Prairie Aquatic Center slide stairs.
The Nov. 9 city budget public hearing that the public was allowed to attend virtually, drew comments from three city residents. The comments were read out loud by District 1 Alder Steve Stocker.
Residents supported the DreamBus funding and maintenance at the Sun Prairie Family Aquatic Center.
Tanya Banach, taking City Council President and District 1 Alder Steve Stocker’s plea for residents to go through the budget and offer suggestions, did just that. Banach showed support for the Neighborhood Navigators, the Neighborhood Service Specialist and security cameras at Sheehan Park.
“The bottom line is you are all doing an amazing job for the city,” Banach wrote. “I know it is impossible to fund every wish list item and I support your final decisions and kudos to you for your service.”
Alders are expected to adopt the 2022 budget at the Nov. 16 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
All the meetings are virtual for the public. To register for virtual attendance follow instructions on the meeting’s posted agenda.
Residents can also submit comments on agenda items by emailing councilandmayor@cityofsunprairie.com or through Survey Monkey. Watch the meeting on TV or stream online at sunprairiemediacenter.com or on the Sun Prairie Media Center app.