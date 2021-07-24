The Sun Prairie Area School District has released few details of the Patrick Marsh Middle School “slavery question” investigation with news organizations facing fees to uncover more information.
The district responded to the Sun Prairie Star’s public records request on the PMMS incident by releasing some records and requiring a $497 pre-payment to search for more digital documents. School district officials say they are following the law by charging the fees.
But open records legal advocates say fees can discourage citizens from making open records requests.
In April, the SPASD posted on its website a two-page report and an eight-minute video summary of the investigation of PMMS teachers who used a “How will you punish a slave?” lesson during a February 2021 social studies class. The district hired Lori M. Lubinsky, an attorney that specializes in school district legal issues, to conduct the investigation.
The three teachers who used the lessons resigned through voluntary separation agreements but remained on paid leave until the school year ended.
The Sun Prairie Star made open records request to the district for the employment separation agreements between the district and the teachers, the investigation contract, and all correspondences that were related to the investigation. The school district released the employment agreement to the Star but required search fees for the other requests.
Wisconsin public records laws protect the public’s access to government records to encourage transparency.
“State laws shall be construed in every instance with a presumption of complete public access, consistent with the conduct of governmental business. The denial of public access generally is contrary to the public interest, and only in an exceptional case may access be denied,” states the guide on Wisconsin Public Records and Open Meetings Law.
Under state law, records can be denied for specific reasons and requesters can be charged fees for record searches, using the lowest-paid employee capable of performing the task.
The school district required prepayment before a search could begin on the PMMS open records request. The district calculated the Sun Prairie Star’s fees based on an $82.88 hourly rate to cover the salary and benefits for Curt Mould, SPASD Director of Digital Media, Innovation and Strategy to search.
Chandramathi Vemuri, the executive assistant to the superintendent, said the district needs to pass the fees along to records requesters because staff is taking away time from their regular duties.
Vemuri estimated the district has received around four requests with location fees higher than $50.
SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron said the district is “committed to transparency and has at all times provided legally compliant responses to open records requests.”
“The Public Records Law is not intended to make governmental entities incur significant costs to locate records that are extensive and broad,” Saron said in a written statement. “In fact, the opposite is true. The law permits an authority to require prepayment for records when the cost is in excess of $5, thus evidencing that the cost of a public records request should not be borne by taxpayers. In addition, the law allows an authority to charge a location cost if the cost is in excess of $50.
Saron said the district uses the Wisconsin Department of Justice Compliance Manual to determine location costs.
“These provisions in the law exist so that taxpayers do not get saddled with the cost to fulfill extensive open records requests,” Saron wrote in an email statement.
Saron said if records are easily located, the district provides those at no cost.
In February 2020, the Sun Prairie Star requested emails and any other written correspondence from SPASD administrators, Sun Prairie School Board members, staff, or students referencing or discussing the Nov. 23, 2019 “blackface” incident during a Sun Prairie-Madison Memorial girls basketball game. The district notified The Star it would cost $130 for Mould to search for the records and prepayment was required.
The Star asked the district to waive the charges but that request was denied.
Vermuri said that Mould is the lowest paid employee who can do the search to make sure that no documents were missed.
But open records advocates say fees may prove obstacles for the public to obtain records.
Attorney Tom Kamenick is president and founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project and says that electronic searches of records “do not need to be done by administrators and should be able to be done by an administrative assistant to make it more affordable for open records requesters.”
“The Open Records Law requires custodians to charge no more than the hourly rate of the lowest-paid person capable of searching for records,” Kamenick said. “There is no reason it should take some highly-paid specialist to perform a task as simple as an email search.’
Kamenick, in other requests, has seen high fees as a way to keep public records from the public.
“There is a pattern that I see from custodians around the state where excessive open record fee demands seem to be used to discourage people from making records requests because the average person trying to find out what is happening in their taxpayer-funded government agencies just can’t afford to make payments like that,” Kamenick said.
In a Wauwatosa Police Department case that Kamenick consulted on, regarding a public records request in an officer-related shooting, the requester was given a $5,400 bill. When Wisconsin Examiner requested a search of the police chief’s emails, the news organization was told they would need to pay $400 before the search could begin.
Since Kamenick started the Wisconsin Transparency Project in 2019 he has taken on 18 open records cases and sent more than 80 letters to custodians demanding that they turn over records.
“Wisconsin Open Records laws are very strong and written very strictly and give people a lot of rights of access but there is very little enforcement going on which means custodians are not incentive to behave themselves,” Kamenick said. “The less likely they are to be challenged on their fee requests and their denials, the more likely they are, across the board, to get away with something.”