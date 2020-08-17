Wisconsin had 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Aug. 16, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Precipitation interrupted fieldwork briefly in some areas this week; however, conditions remained ideal for haying and combining small grains as dry and mild weather persisted elsewhere. Daytime highs in the upper 80s helped dry soils as the week went on. Several reports noted rain is needed to stimulate crop development and pasture growth.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 6% very short, 22% short, 67% adequate and 5% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 5% very short, 17% short, 73% adequate and 65% surplus.
Corn was 97% silked, over 4 weeks ahead of last year and eight days ahead of the five-year average. Corn at dough stage was 63%, 16 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the average. Corn condition rated 84% good to excellent statewide, 3 percentage points above last week.
Soybeans blooming was 96%, over 4 weeks ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the average. Eighty-three percent of soybeans had set pods, 19 days ahead of last year and 2 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition rated 85% good to excellent statewide, 2 percentage points above last week.
Oats harvested was 72% complete, 15 days ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of the average.
Potato harvest was reported as 20% complete, 17 days ahead of last year and four days ahead of the average. Potato condition rated 98% good to excellent statewide, up 8 percentage points from last week.
Winter wheat harvested for grain was 94% complete, 9 days ahead of last year and 2 days ahead of the average.
Third cutting of alfalfa was reported as 72% complete, 11 days ahead of last year and equal to the average. All hay condition rated 81% good to excellent statewide, up 3 percentage points from last week.
Pasture condition rated 68% good to excellent statewide -- the same as last week.
