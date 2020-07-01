The City of Sun Prairie recently issued an update regarding the city's Pavement Rehabilitation Projects for 2020.
City Staff Engineer Adam Gross said all concrete curb and gutter work has been completed and the paving contractor has pulverized and started to regrade Old Indian Mound Trail.
The contractor is planning to pulverize Glenview Lane, Westover Circle, Arrowhead Circle, Sunnyview Lane, Thunderbird Lane, Sumter Circle, and Walbridge Circle this week and will continue with the grading on these streets.
Once the final grading is completed, workers will seed and mulch the areas that were disturbed and are hoping to repave the streets during the week of July 6.
The schedule is subject to change due to weather.
Individuals with questions may contact Gross by phone at 608-825-1170.
