Supply chains woes may have delayed its outdoor sign, but when MOKA opened in Sun Prairie, customers were already lined up to get lattes.
The La Crosse-based coffee spot has grown a strong following in the Madison area over the last couple of years so setting up in Wisconsin’s fastest-growing suburb made sense.
“Customers were practically begging us to come to Sun Prairie,” remarked MOKA Operations Manager Raquel Back about the new location at 900 Windsor St. that opened on June 19.
The unique edge of MOKA’s popular coffee drinks comes from oak wood roasted coffee beans crafted by an Italian roaster in Oakland, Calif.
“It’s a really unique flavor that sets us apart from other coffee places,” Back said.
The beans come in bulk: house roast, French roast, espresso and Jamaican blend. The Jamaican has maple tones and the Espresso hints of raspberry, Back says.
Coffee drinks are served hot or cold-brewed using a cold steeped method.
Drinks can also be blended and customized with flavor shots.
Summer seasonal drinks feature midnight macchiato with butter pecan and chocolate drizzle, a Milky Way Mocha of caramel and vanilla and Orange Sunset White Mocha that bursts with orange and raspberry.
MOKA also features teas, served both hot and cold. The SPORTea, a natural energizing brew, can be flavored with ginger lemongrass, orange, lavender, peach, raspberry, mango, pomegranate and blackberry.
Other flavor sensations include matcha green tea with lemonade and lattes made with tea.
Smoothies and shakes round out the menu.
The Oreo Cookie shake is a hit with customers, Back said, as is the Road Warrior Smoothie with a 27-gram protein mix of almond butter, banana, protein powder and collagen peptides.
Madison Sourdough, recently named one of America’s best bakeries by Food Network, provides MOKA’s croissants, muffins, cookies and other pastries. MOKA bars, also available in bites, pull together peanut butter, oats, chocolate chips and raisins for a gourmet power bar.
Joan Wilson is managing partner and MOKA founder, instilling a strong customer-focused approach to the coffee business. For that personal touch, Sun Prairie MOKA employees come out to people’s cars to get drive-thru orders.
“We are really focused on customers having a great experience,” Back said.
MOKA has five locations in Madison, which Back said attracted a lot of customers from Sun Prairie.
When the Windsor Street location became vacant, after a sandwich shop and then liquor store closed, Sun Prairie came up on MOKA’s radar. Back said it is a perfect location with more square feet than its other MOKAs, and a drive-thru already built-in.
Back said future plans for the Sun Prairie MOKA include coffee cup painting nights and renting out the small meeting room to groups.
Although MOKA’s large outdoor sign is delayed, Back doesn’t expect customers to have a hard time finding the new Windsor coffee place—they can just follow the line of cars in the drive-thru.
MOKA Coffee is located at 900 Windsor St. in Sun Prairie; for more info call 608-318-0386 or go online to www.mymokacoffee.com .