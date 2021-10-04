Sun Prairie Area School District electors on Monday night, Oct. 4, approved a 2021-22 tax levy of $69,274,324 during the annual electors meeting at Sun Prairie High School. That translates to a 2021-22 school purpose levy of $11.61, or an 8.9 % decrease from last year's school-purpose mill rate.
Electors also rejected school board apportionment on a vote of 114-52.
Speakers on both sides spoke passionately about the need to accept or reject apportionment, which would have required candidates to reside in either an east or west voting district, but would have still allowed all SPASD voters to cast ballots for every candidate.
Also revealed during the meeting: the Sun Prairie School Board will revisit the unusually hazardous bus and walk route designations adopted by the board on Monday, Sept. 27.
Board President Steve Schroeder wrote a letter to grade 6-12 parents announcing the decision on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
"Over the past week and weekend, I have been reflecting on this vote and this plan. After talking with Bryn Horton, Vice President, we’ve decided that we need feedback from caregivers and students. We failed to do that," Schroeder wrote.
"One of our four strategic plan priorities is Community Engagement, and we did not engage stakeholders in this process leading up to the administration’s recommendation and ultimately the board’s final approval," Schroeder said.
That point was also raised by Sun Prairie School Board Member Alwyn Foster during the Sept. 27 meeting, but seemed to be disregarded by some board members on the way to the board's 4-2 vote to approve the routes.
But Superintendent Brad Saron announced the decision during Monday night's annual electors meeting, and referred to the letter from Schroeder in explaining the decision to revisit the routes and seek more community input by working with the City of Sun Prairie's Pedestrian Safety Task Force.
"As president of the school [board], I am asking the administration to take this plan to caregivers and students and solicit feedback," Schroeder wrote in the letter. "I am also requesting the school district work with the City of Sun Prairie’s Pedestrian Safety Committee. The SPASD prides itself on its relationship with the City of Sun Prairie, and this is yet another opportunity for us to work collaboratively to make this community safer.
"I have received assurance from Dr. Saron that his team will work with district and city staff and solicit feedback from caregivers and students," Schroeder added. "As a school district, and personally, as a school board member, we do not always get it right. But we believe in continually improving and we will do just that."
