Continued warm, dry conditions allowed Wisconsin farmers 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 25, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Temperatures were seasonal this week with some timely rain events in the northern half of the state. Reported field activities include haying, harvesting winter wheat, and harvesting processing vegetables.
Topsoil moisture condition declined to 10% very short, 23% short, 63% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition also declined to 11% very short, 24% short, 60% adequate and 5% surplus.
Corn is reported 69% silking, 4 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the 5-year average. Corn is 5% in the dough stage, 2 days behind last year but 3 days ahead of the average. Corn condition declined to 75% good to excellent, 1 percentage point below last week.
Soybeans are reported 78% blooming, 2 days behind last year but 6 days ahead of the average. The soybean crop was 47% setting pods, 1 day behind last year but 6 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition remained at 72% good to excellent.
Oats are reported 83% coloring, 1 day behind last year but 5 days ahead of average. Oats are 15% harvested, 3 days ahead of both last year and the average. Oat condition improved to 74% good to excellent, two percentage points above last week.
Potato harvest is reported 5% complete. Potato condition is rated 96% good to excellent, 1 percentage point above last week.
Winter wheat is reported 62% harvested for grain, 8 days ahead of last year and 9 days ahead of the average. The final winter wheat condition of the season was 77% good to excellent statewide, 2 percentage points below last week.
The second cutting of alfalfa hay is 92% complete, 8 days ahead of last year and one week ahead of the average. The third cutting is 25% complete, 4 days ahead of last year and 3 days ahead of the average. All hay condition was rated 70% good to excellent, 1 percentage point below last week.
Pasture condition was rated 60% good to excellent, 2 percentage points below last week.