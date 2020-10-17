Acting on a staff approval recommendation, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Oct. 13 recommended final city council approval of 818 W. Main St., a new senior housing development with office/retail space to be constructed on the site of the former McGovern’s Club at the corner of Bird and Main.
Cohen-Esrey Development Group (CEDG) is seeking final council approval of the Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) for 818 West Main Street to construct 100 units of affordable senior housing as well as office/retail space and gathering areas.
According to a letter of intent for the project, the $26 million project will be a four-story elevator-serviced (two elevators) multi-family building. Proposed parking includes 100 underground parking spaces and approximately 50 surface parking spaces.
There will be 60 one-bedroom and 40 two-bedroom units in the building as well as a 3,736 sq. ft. retail/office space in the proposed facility.
The letter of intent states on April 28, 2020 CEDG received the highly competitive Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) award from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) specifically to develop the 100 units of affordable senior housing for tenants ages 55 and older.
The development is targeting households between 30% and 80% median income. One-bedroom apartments will rent for between $520-$1,053 per month and two-bedroom apartments will rent for between $621-$1,296 per month, per the letter of intent filed with the city.
In addition, as part of the WHEDA LIHTC application, CEDG agreed to target up to 20 units to serve low-income U.S. veterans, working with Preserving US, Inc., a non-profit partner, to coordinate and provide, as needed, resident services that promote self-sufficiency and independence. CEDG has a memorandum of understanding with the Dane County Veteran Services to identify and assist veteran households that may qualify for residence at Sun Prairie Senior Apartments.
If the council gives final approval to the project, construction could begin in April 2021 and be completed in approximately June 2022. Construction Technologies LLC of Merriam, Kansas and Horizon Construction of Madison will be the contractors on the project.
In a related item, the commission learned during its meeting that a proposal from Iglesia Pentecostal Jehova Inc. has been withdrawn. The group had sought a conditional use permit (CUP) to use the former Masonic Lodge building at 152 N. Bird — just north of the 818 W. Main St. project — as a church. City Planning Director Tim Semmann told the commission the same group can no longer submit a request to use the property because it had been previously submitted, tabled in September and now has been withdrawn.
Park 151 items OK’d
Acting on planning staff recommendations, the commission OK’d two requests from Interstate Partners for the Park 151 Business Park: a CUP to establish an outdoor storage use at 2875 Innovation Way and a CUP for a different company to establish a distribution center use at 2875 Innovation Way in the Park 151 Business Park.
Jeff Whipple from Interstate Partners said the national e-commerce retailer will need 110,000-125,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space with available loading docks and shipping bays similar to the Home Depot distribution center already located in the park, but did not provide any specifics about the potential user.
The outdoor storage will be used primarily for metal building materials, Whipple said, but added other building materials may also be stored there. The storage area is shielded from 151 because of a natural berm and from the remainder of the park by the nearby warehouse building.
