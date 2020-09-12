Tripp Soma recently joined the Edward Jones office of Steve Soma located at 2323 Crossroads Dr. Suite 190 Madison.
A Sun Prairie resident for 24 years, Soma attended Sacred Hearts School and graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 2014.
After completing his bachelor’s degree in finance at University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse and being a part of the collegiate football team, Soma began his career as a financial advisor. Spending two years going through a rigorous training program, he joined his father, Steve Soma, and his branch in February.
“It has been a difficult year for everyone, but I am looking forward to serving the Sun Prairie community that has shaped me to the person I am today,” said Tripp Soma, who can be reached at 608-837-2700.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada; learn more at edwardjones.com.
