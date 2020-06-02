Still not sure how it happened, Sun Prairie’s R.J. Carpenter and his wife, Jacqui, successfully rescued a Clinton, Iowa woman and her 9-year-old son Saturday May 30th from Lake Mendota and transported them to a Madison Fire Department EMS unit.
“It was towards the end of the day. And it was chilly out and quite windy,” Carpenter recalled. “We were on the way back from the [UW-Madison Memorial] Union to Skipper Bud’s across the middle of the lake . . . and we’re going across the middle of the lake and we noticed the jet ski floating, no one on it. And so we drove around a little bit slowly and didn’t see anybody. And I thought, ‘Oh boy, this isn’t good.’ So I shut the motor off to see if I could hear anything.”
Next came what Carpenter referred to as ‘a God thing.’
“I heard a faint scream in the distance and I could barely see a face back towards Maple Bluff. So we raced over there . . . and, we came upon, I think, about a 35-year-old female and a 9-year-old boy, her son, and they were distraught,” Carpenter recalled.
“They had been in the water an hour. And, the little boy was not doing too good,” Carpenter said. “He was hypothermic, so we just dragged him up and took his jacket off and his t-shirt off and put towels around him. And then we were able to pull the Mom in and she was doing a little better. We called EMS and had Madison EMS meet us at the Lake Street ramp there, I think it’s Lake Street right on the water. And they took him by ambulance . . . they warmed them up and released him that night.”
The Carpenters reunited with the pair they rescued on Sunday at Buck & Honey’s in Sun Prairie. “The dad was obviously very thankful and appreciative and so was the Mom and the little guy looked a lot better,” Carpenter said.
It turned out the woman and son were on a jet ski when they struck a wave with such force, it threw them off the machine, Carpenter said.
“They had spent about an hour in the water and she said several boats had gone by there but didn’t see them,” Carpenter said. “We were one of the last boats on the lake. So it was really fortunate that we found them. I don’t think [the boy] had a lot more than a half an hour left in the water.”
Carpenter’s training as a dentist came in handy.
“[The boy] said he wanted to go to sleep and I knew that when you’re hypothermic that’s what you want to do,” Carpenter said. “So we kept him awake and kept asking him questions and, and you know, shaking him and stuff like that because we didn’t want him to fall asleep. And, I could tell from his color of his feet and his lips that he was hypothermic. I related that to the EMS and they were ready with all kinds of warming blankets, so the timing was good.”
But the popular Sun Prairie dentist (a past Best of Sun Prairie winner for Best Dentist), still isn’t sure how he was able to hear them in the middle of Lake Mendota.
“It was a God thing because I’m not very good [with hearing],” Carpenter said. “You know, that dental drill’s caused my hearing to be pretty bad. Jacqui didn’t hear them but I did, so we both thought that was very unusual that I would hear them and she didn’t.
“It kind of shook us up because they weren’t too far from being much worse,” Carpenter said. “We met up with them on Sunday and the father was very, very thankful and appreciative because he drove around on his jet ski for 45 minutes trying to find them and couldn’t find them,” Carpenter said. “They had drifted quite a ways.”
The trio had been in the Madison area camping overnight and decided to rent jet skis that day.
“I don’t think they were prepared for the water to be that cold out in the middle of the lake,” Carpenter said. “And then, she just couldn’t get to the jet ski.”
Carpenter said despite the distress, there is a valuable lesson to be learned.
“I think that people should realize is on a big lake like that, if there’s any wind and the water’s cold, it’s not safe to be out there alone, you know — one take away from that,” Carpenter said. “And so, it was an exciting Saturday night, to be sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.