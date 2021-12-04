The City of Sun Prairie is continuing with its Pedestrian Safety Task Force by hosting a Dec. 8 town hall — which was announced on the same day that Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) said in its most recent newsletter that 2021 is the most dangerous year on Madison area roads in more than a decade.
The Sun Prairie Pedestrian Safety Task Force will be airing its Town Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 8 beginning at 6 p.m. for community members to ask questions and/or comment during the airing and have them responded to.
The town hall will be broadcast on the City of Sun Prairie’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofsunprairie.
Topics to be discussed include:
• An update on work from the last task force town hall;
• Communications and citizen engagement with the task force;
• Recognition of community partners;
• Future plans and goals.
• Questions and answers.
Individuals with questions to submit in advance of the Town Hall, or who may want them answered in advance of the Dec. 8 event, can submit them to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R527SL9
MPO: 2021 deadliest in a decade
According to MPO, since 2015, 239 people have lost their lives on Dane County roadways, with 2021 being the deadliest year in over a decade, particularly for vulnerable roadway users including bicyclists and pedestrians.
The MPO is an active partner of the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission (TSC), which is a collaboration of multidisciplinary stakeholders, including representatives from law enforcement, planning, engineering, public health and education, dedicated to reducing fatal and serious injuries on Dane County roadways.
The TSC held its annual meeting in September to review the previous year’s crash data, resulting in the formation of four workgroups to develop data-driven safety action plans focusing on reducing dangerous driving behaviors, reducing impaired driving, improving safety for vulnerable roadway users, and addressing racial disparities in traffic safety.
The MPO has been working with the UW Traffic Operations and Safety (TOPS) Lab to complete an update to the Intersection Safety Screening Analysis study that was first performed for the MPO in early 2019.
This second phase will include a tool for local communities to help prioritize safety improvements for their roadways. The MPO will be in touch with local agency staff in early 2022 to share the results of the Intersection Safety Screening and discuss next steps the communities may take.
Throughout the MPO planning area, improving traffic safety has been in the spotlight for many communities. Both the City of Madison and City of Sun Prairie have adopted the Vision Zero approach to traffic safety, with the goal of eliminating traffic fatalities on their roadways. The City of Madison used a data-driven process to develop a High Injury Network to identify critical locations to improve traffic safety.
According to Madison City Traffic Engineer Yang Tao, two-thirds of Madison’s traffic fatalities, and three-fourths of serious injury crashes, occur on just 10% of the roadway network.
Recognizing that reducing vehicle speed is a key strategy for improving safety outcomes, MPO pointed out that Madison reduced the speed limits across many of the roadways identified as being part of the High Injury Network.
To learn more about the City of Sun Prairie’s Vision Zero initiatives, visit Sun Prairie’s Vision Zero website at https://vision-zero-sunprairie.hub.arcgis.com/