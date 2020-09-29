Some of Sun Prairie businesses hardest hit by the COVID-19 economy —hotels and event venues— will get a share of $90,000 in city money to help with financial recovery.
Angell Park, Quality Inn & Suites, Super 8, The Loft at 132, and Makers Market will get COVID-19 Tourism Recovery Grants. Sun Prairie Ice Arena is also expected to receive approval soon from the Tourism Commission.
All applicants have seen drops in business because of the deadly virus. Tourism has been impacted greatly with Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommending residents cancel or postpone travel, even within the state.
Dane County emergency orders banning large gatherings—both inside and outdoors—is also severely impacting local businesses harder than similar businesses in counties with less restrictive pandemic orders.
“The tourism industry has been hit really hard—our local Sun Prairie hotels and the facilities that bring in people for events—with events canceled and people traveling less,” said Colleen Burke, who works as Business Improvement District (BID) Manager and Marketing Coordinator for the City of Sun Prairie.
Angell Park organizers reported that weddings, festivals, fundraisers, and other events were canceled, in what was supposed to be a full 2020 season. The Loft at 132 reported weddings and other events were called off with the pandemic, with the majority rescheduled to 2021.
Makers Market lost revenue for its spring and fall outdoor markets, organizers said.
Quality Inn and Suites and Super 8 both reported dramatically low occupancy rates under the COVID-19 pandemic, especially during Wisconsin safer-at-home order in March and April. Both hotel owners said there is uncertainty for business the rest of the year.
The Sun Prairie Ice Arena was closed for business during the state lockdown in spring, and activities and tournaments were canceled until mid-June, management reported in its application.
Six businesses and organizations applied with all approved or waiting approval. The grant money can’t cover operations costs but can be used for advertising, marketing, and hire marketing consultants.
“This is an effort to help businesses recoup those losses a little bit and to re-energize any marketing efforts for future events,” Burke said of the grant purpose.
The city set $100,000 aside for the COVID-19 Tourism Recovery grants earlier this year. Burke said if the approval for the Sun Prairie Ice Arena goes through $90,000 would have been allotted to the six businesses.
The funds come from hotel taxes the city receives, which can be dispersed by the city for anything that generates overnight hotel stays. But that fund is likely to lose money with COVID-19.
Burke estimated 2020 hotel tax revenue loss of around $60,000.
The grant recovery program, Burke said, is the Tourism Commission's new direction in taking an active role in promoting tourism and helping local businesses succeed.
The commission has partnered with the Madison Area Sports Commission to bring a national roller hockey championship to Sun Prairie Ice Arena in March 2022. The multi-day event could draw more than 1,500 visitors, with most staying overnight in area hotels.
The Tourism Commission also recently hired a consultant to develop a tourism plan for the city.
