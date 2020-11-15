Family and friends this week fondly remembered longtime Burke Town Board member and farmer Marv McCoy, who died on Oct. 31 at age 96 in the Sun Prairie home where he was born and raised.
He was born on January 5, 1924, to Everett and Millie McCoy. Marvin married Marie (Brattlie) on Jan. 27, 1962 at Perry Lutheran Church in Daleyville, WI. Marvin dedicated his entire life to farming and ran a successful egg and dairy farm.
McCoy served on the Burke Town Board for 27 years and during that time was a member of the town’s Planning Commission. He was also a member of the Bristol Mutual Town Insurance Board. He served as Treasurer of the Bristol/Burke/Sun Prairie Fire Department. Marvin was a life long member of Burke Lutheran Church.
Mark McCoy, Marv’s son, said Marv was active until about four years ago.
“He quit driving tractor,” Mark McCoy said, “at the age of 92.”
When asked what he will miss the most about his dad, Mark didn’t hesitate.
“What I’m definitely going to miss the most is his passion for farming here,” Mark McCoy said. “He taught us his handshake or his word was as good as gold. I mean, he didn’t need a notary signature doing a deal there. I can remember when he would rent farm land, for example, during his existence there. He never had a rental contract. Everything was done on a handshake and that’s how he kind of ran his business.
“Now, this day and age, we don’t — we can’t run it like that,” Mark McCoy added. “But he’s bought farm land, he’s bought farm equipment, a lot of the stuff that he’s bought was just on a handshake and his word. And that’s one thing I’m really gonna miss about him.”
Mark McCoy — who said Marv had McCoy Road in Sun Prairie named for the family — recalled fondly the chicken and dairy farm that has now become part of the City of Sun Prairie.
Others remembered Marv McCoy as a good church patron who loved a good meal and liked to dance.
“Marvy was one of the good guys. Rest in peace, my friend,” Robert Rittmann wrote on The Star’s Facebook page. “I often wondered how an Irishman got tied up with a bunch of Norveeguns at Burke Lutheran Church ... but then again, ... so did he.”
Faith Thomas remembered her husband’s family farm — located on what is now Veyance Technologies and formerly Goodyear on Sun Prairie’s west side — and Paul Olson knew McCoy because they grew up together in the Sun Prairie area.
Thomas recalled her husband Bob used to do chores for Marv, recalled how Bob would help Marv in their younger days.
“A lot of times, Bob would do chores for him, and would do the milking so that he could get up to Mount Horeb to pick up Marie earlier than usual. So yeah, he was a great dancer in his day too,” Thomas remembered about McCoy.
“He always had that smile and he always wanted to know what was going on,” Thomas recalled.
“But, the thing I always remember is, we always had Paul [Olson] and his wife and Marvin and Marie out to our place for a picnic lunch almost every year, several years anyway. And I knew that Marvy liked German potato salad and at that time, Bob and I used to go down to Watertown to Aunt Nellie’s Outlet,” Thomas remembered. “I bought several jars or usually I bought a case at the time. But anyway, I had opened two or three jars of it for lunch that day and I purposely washed the jars and put them under the sink and Marvy said, ‘boy, this is good German potato salad.’ And Bob said, ‘yeah, we buy it by the case.’ I mean, if he didn’t ask me, I wouldn’t have denied it,” Thomas recalled with a laugh, “but Bob offered it up. But he always loved good food.”
“What a beautiful life you had with all the wonderful memories,” wrote Donna Frederick on the Newcomer Funeral Home memories web page. “May you rest in peace Marv. Always enjoyed seeing you in church. You sure will be missed.”
“I was blessed to have known Marvin and gain some of his wisdom over the years. A passionate man with great insight and an honor to know him and his wonderful family. To the McCoy family, he will be greatly missed and our prayers go out to each of you. God Bless his soul and God Bless the the legacy he has left,” John Oncken wrote.
Funeral services were held Friday, Nov. 6 at Burke Lutheran Church, 5720 Portage Road, Madison.
McCoy is survived by his loving spouse of 58 years, Marie, his children, Marlene (Bob) Laufenberg, Mark (Shelly) McCoy, Marlow McCoy, Marcia (Ryan) Thomas. He is survived by six grandchildren, Lindsey & Troy Laufenberg, Derek and Trevor McCoy and Lauren and Matthew Thomas. Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home handled arrangements for the family.
