Late in July, President Donald Trump used his Twitter-powered megaphone to muse about postponing the Nov. 3 election, citing alleged — and widely debunked — concerns about mail-in voter fraud.
Despite widespread efforts to fact-check the president — and make clear he lacks the power to delay the election — Trump’s voter fraud myth was repeated in Wisconsin. In a July 30 Twitter post, NBC 15 in Madison ran the tweet verbatim, asking viewers’ opinions of the message but failing to provide context about the harmful falsehood.
Several commenters expressed alarm at the post.
“Not only is it not a good idea, it is an illegal action, and your headline is exceedingly irresponsible journalism,” one user wrote.
The station did not respond to requests for comment.
The episode shows how disinformation — content that is intended to deceive — can spread on social media even after being widely exposed as false. It also demonstrates how national influencers with vast followings wield extraordinary power to distort reality. And it shows how everyone is responsible for spreading or containing false information that circulates online — and poses a threat to democracy.
The president’s words come as multiple forces threaten to disrupt the 2020 presidential election. A top national security official on Aug. 7 reported that Russia, China and Iran were attempting to “sway U.S. voters’ preferences and perspectives, shift U.S. policies, increase discord in the United States and undermine the American people’s confidence in our democratic process.”
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that Russian interference aimed at boosting Trump’s re-election far outweighs efforts by the other two countries.
Wisconsin in the crosshairs
Disinformation can be carefully targeted to locations and demographics where it is likely to have the biggest impact.
Wisconsin received a disproportionate amount of targeted disinformation from Russian actors in 2016 because of its status as a swing state, according to research led by Young Mie Kim, a journalism professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
During the reporting of this piece, Wisconsin Watch and First Draft, a leading resource on the spread of disinformation, identified multiple instances in which disinformation with murky origins appeared to target Wisconsinites.
The Facebook page Wisconsin Revolution, for example, uses stock images for both profile and cover photos and posts divisive, sometimes xenophobic content. This spring, posts suggested a connection between China, the U.S. media, the “establishment” and the spread of the novel coronavirus. In mid-April, the page stepped up pro-Trump and anti-Gov. Tony Evers content.
Fake accounts known as bots can also amplify divisive content. The effect is that these voices appear to be shouting louder and gaining more traction than they would with purely human audiences.
One account identified by Wisconsin Watch appears to be a real person with bot-like tendencies. The account, @Carol_Peaslee, tweets with remarkable frequency: nearly 60 times a day, on average, between mid-June and early August, with most activity occurring overnight and during early morning hours.
The account posts a large volume of propaganda and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 treatments and Evers’ response to the pandemic, among other subjects. Most of the account’s followers appear to be real people, a Wisconsin Watch analysis shows.
The holder of the @Carol_Peaslee account could not be reached for comment. The account has blocked direct messages. And a voice message left with a phone number associated with a person named Carol Peaslee in Wisconsin was not returned.
Biden meme launched, spreads
On March 3, just before the nation’s attention zeroed in on battling COVID-19, Joe Biden swept 10 out of 14 Super Tuesday states and became the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination.
But the former vice president’s victory also made him a bigger target than he had been before: Even before he was declared the presumptive nominee, numerous pages and accounts on Facebook and Twitter were circulating a meme implying that Biden was senile.
“I’m Joe Biden, and I forgot this message,” it read, under an image of Biden looking into the camera that had been captured from his campaign announcement video.
On Twitter, an account allegedly based in Wisconsin, @WiCheesehead1, shared the “I’m Joe Biden, and I forgot this message” meme. The same account has shared a variety of fabricated and hyper-partisan content, including a meme that used Biden campaign branding with a fake image of Hunter Biden, the candidate’s son, at a strip club.
The account has also promoted an unsubstantiated theory linking the coronavirus outbreak to 5G networks. The holder of that account also could not be located.
Although they can be entertaining, political memes that take aim at candidates are often examples of disinformation — false information that is intentionally spread to cause harm. While many people who saw the meme probably interpreted the text as a humorous dig, rather than a literal quote, they nonetheless may have had second thoughts about Biden’s mental fitness for the presidency after seeing it.
The meme’s content also insidiously meshed with one of Russia’s goals in its ongoing information war against America — discouraging political participation.
That is also one of the primary goals of Russian “sock puppets”: accounts that post under false identities and pretend to be Americans, according to Josephine Lukito, a doctoral candidate in the UW-Madison journalism school. Lukito’s work on the accidental amplification of Russian disinformation by the mainstream media leading up to the 2016 U.S. election was cited in the Mueller report on Russian election interference.
When such content is accidentally amplified by real people who are unaware of its origins, it becomes misinformation. Misinformation is false information that is not necessarily meant to deceive, but is spread across the internet by people who believe it to be real.
The implications of dis- and misformation for democracy are far-reaching. Lukito says disinformation aims to hurt adversaries, encourage resentment and division and sow distrust in the media, which play an important role in delivering factual information to the public.
Memes simple, effective
Because of their popularity and simplicity, memes are a great way to accomplish these goals. Creating a meme is often as simple as taking a widely available photo, pasting false or misleading text over it and posting it on social media.
In the case of the Biden meme, an early version had a watermark from a Facebook community called Americans for Liberty, which published the meme a few hours before polls began closing on Super Tuesday.
Americans for Liberty — which posts libertarian and anti-left content and uses an image of the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution as its cover photo — did not respond to a request for comment from Wisconsin Watch.
Every day, dozens of similar pages and accounts pump divisive content into the social media stream, providing few clues as to who is behind the messaging.
Like Americans for Liberty, they often have scant “about” pages, generic profile pictures and post inflammatory content. All of those criteria are red flags, according to Lukito. If there is no clear contact information for a group or organization, it is a sign that “they don’t want to be seen,” she says.
Kim, the UW-Madison journalism professor, reviewed dozens of Instagram accounts linked to Russia. She found that Russian trolls have become increasingly sophisticated in mimicking American groups and candidates.
Kim said Russian actors sometimes take on a Trojan horse-style approach in which innocuous content is used to draw in followers who can later be audiences for — and spreaders of — disinformation.
“They’ve increased their use of seemingly nonpolitical content and commercial accounts, hiding their attempts to build networks of influence,” she wrote.
‘I just ignore that kind of stuff’
It can be easy to get lost in what feels like a deluge of partisan rancor online. So, what should ethical social media users do?
One answer is to avoid liking or sharing suspicious or inflammatory content, according to Lee Rasch, the executive director of LeaderEthics-Wisconsin, a La Crosse, Wisconsin-based nonprofit that promotes integrity in American democracy.
Rasch spends time commenting on his friends’ posts, warning them of questionable sources posting content with the purpose of dividing people and undermining confidence in government. He says this is just one of the strategies everyday people can practice to prevent the spread of disinformation.
“People … don’t know what’s true or false,” Rasch said. “And so the integrity of our democracy is (in danger) if we allow that to go unchecked in some way.”
This spring, Patti Metcalf participated in a workshop called “How ‘Fake’ is the News?” led by Wisconsin Watch board member Jack Mitchell, a retired UW-Madison journalism professor and long-time director for Wisconsin Public Radio.
Metcalf is retired — and she is a savvy Facebook user.
“I just ignore that kind of stuff,” Metcalf said of content like the Biden meme. “There was one that somebody sent about the Muslim immigrants — ‘This whole shipment of arms was found in their luggage,’ right? And it was nowhere else … and I (commented) ‘Hey, guys, be skeptical. This is Russian trolls!’ ”
Misinformation: It’s on us
Some of the onus to stop the spread of that content is on people who engage online, says David Becker, an expert on election administration and disinformation. Becker leads the Center for Election Innovation and Research, a Washington, D.C.-based organization that aims to ensure that elections are secure.
“Collectively all of us have accepted responsibility for the fact that we allow this disinformation to work — that we have allowed Facebook to evolve into this platform where they actually make money by allowing us to share garbage with each other,” Becker said.
Despite misinformation aimed at discouraging some Wisconsinites from voting, Becker is optimistic that turnout in the state will be high in 2020. But he says it is up to voters to think critically about their sources of information before they head to the polls.
“I still am a big believer in the idea that the antidote to bad information is good information, and a big believer in the First Amendment,” Becker said. “But I’d be the first to admit that that paradigm has been challenged significantly.”
Reporter Howard Hardee contributed to this report, which was produced as part of an investigative reporting class at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication under the direction of Wisconsin Watch Managing Editor Dee J. Hall. Wisconsin Watch's collaborations with journalism students are funded in part by the Ira and Ineva Reilly Baldwin Wisconsin Idea Endowment at UW-Madison.
The nonprofit Wisconsin Watch (wisconsinwatch.org) collaborates with WPR, PBS Wisconsin, other news media and the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
All works created, published, posted or disseminated by Wisconsin Watch do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of UW-Madison or any of its affiliates.
