The Dane County Board of Supervisors will hold its regularly-scheduled virtual meeting tonight (Nov. 19) at 7 p.m.
At the meeting the board will consider an approximately 295-acre land purchase adjacent to the southern boundary of Indian Lake County Park. If approved, the land would be purchased from Indian Trail Farms, LLC, for $2,924,460.
County Board Supervisor and Chair of the Park Commission Dave Ripp praised the proposed land buy.
"This purchase will give us the space to expand the trail system and realign to stop erosion of steep trails," Ripp said. "The pandemic has shown the need for larger places for people to get outside in nature."
The land purchase would increase the size of Indian Lake County Park to just under 800 acres, making it the largest park in the Dane County Park system.
The park offers a variety of recreational activities including hiking, picnicking, cross-country skiing, archery hunting, fishing, and a dog park.
Additionally, the parcel is located within the Ice Age National Scenic Trail Corridor and will create additional Ice Age Trail connectivity options.
“I'm happy we're able to make this land purchase and expand the park to allow for increased accessibility to nature for Dane County’s residents,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher, District 3 Supervisor from Sun Prairie.
Members of the public are able to access the meeting and register to speak at the link on the top of the agenda, which can be found here: https://dane.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=A&ID=734301&GUID=050AA49A-89E0-41C0-B586-8D62E7EDB4A2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.