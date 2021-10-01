City overhauls RFP process after bidder complains

The City of Sun Prairie has revamped its request for proposal (RFP) process after a trash/recycling contractor called the process unfair.
Badgerland Disposal responded with the lowest bid on the city’s multi-million dollar contract for trash and recycling pick-up but was beat out by higher-scoring incumbent contractor Pellitteri.
A Badgerland Disposal official said the company received an unfair score in the relevant experience with a similar-sized communities category, ranking 18 to Pellitteri’s 30,. The score was given even though Badgerland serves nine communities in Illinois — including the City of Chicago Blue Cart program — that are larger than the City of Sun Prairie.
After hearing complaints from Badgerland Disposal executives, some alders asked city staff to look at ways to improve the RFP process.
In the new RFP process, a consistent bid evaluation team will be established, including representatives from the finance department, the reporting committee and the department that initiated the RFP. The evaluation team will score proposals individually and the finance department will oversee the process, which city officials say will ensure fairness.
The new RFP process also provides guidance on how to score qualifications. City Finance Director Kristin Vander Kooi said that will allow for consistent scoring across the board.
Points will also be given to Women-owned Business Enterprise (WBE) and Disadvantaged-owned Business Enterprise (DBE).
Vander Kooi said the new RFP process is being used as the city goes out to bid for auditing, janitorial services, and administrative management services.
“We are testing it out on a couple of them, and if we need to, we can tweak as needed,” Vander Kooi told city alders at the Sept. 7 Committee of the Whole meeting.
Earlier this year the city received two bids for trash and recycling service, including the current contractor, Pellitteri, and Bagderland Disposal. Both companies were scored in a blind review first with financials redacted from the contract and then again with costs put back in.
After the scoring, Badgerland Disposal’s Kris Roeskin wrote in a letter to city staff that Badgerland Disposal “never stood a chance of being truly considered here and the bias, to ensure a favorable outcome for Pelliteri, is evident in the RFP score evaluation.”
The Public Works Committee recommended approval of the Pelliteri bid but concerns lingered during city council consideration, with alders Faustina Bohling, Steve Stocker and Theresa Stevens voting no on the contract.
Stevens questioned the city’s RFP process and the limited time to submit a bid, the tight timeline to start the contract if the current vendor was not picked, and the timing of the reference checks.
Stevens also wanted to know why the scoring process had qualifiers that didn’t account for Badgerland Disposal’s experience in larger markets outside Dane County. City staff ranked Pelliteri higher on sustainability efforts but Stevens said that wasn’t put in the RFP for companies to disclose.
The council approved the new request for proposal process earlier this month.
District 1 Alder and Council President Steve Stocker said he hoped the new RFP guidance and definitions will eliminate any subjectivity in the process.