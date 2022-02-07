A 35-year-old Sun Prairie man charged in a 2020 vehicle crash that killed a Sun Prairie pedestrian has been released on a $1,500 signature bond
Christopher M. Blume was charged last week with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and reckless driving causing great bodily harm.
Blume made an initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court Monday via Zoom.
As part of Blume’s bond conditions, he can’t operate a vehicle or have contact with the family of the deceased woman.
Julie L. Nelson, 48, of Sun Prairie was killed Nov. 23 around 3:35 p.m. when the Honda Civic reportedly driven by Blume hit her while she and her wife were walking on an eastside bike path near E. Main Street and White Tail Drive in the City of Sun Prairie.
Nelson’s wife, Jodi, was seriously injured in the crash.
Witnesses told Sun Prairie police that the Honda Civic was traveling between 45- 60 mph eastbound on E. Main Street prior to the crash. The speed limit is 25 mph.
Blume told police that he was traveling on Main Street when he hit a black SUV that police say was driven by James Blackstone. Blume told police that the SUV was trying to turn off Main Street when the Honda Civic was struck on the side, hit a curb and rolled several times before Blume was ejected from the vehicle.
Blackstone, the driver of the black SUV, told police that traveling west on East Main Street and he was going to turn onto White Tail Drive when he saw the Honda Civic traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed and was swerving left and right. Blackstone said as he was starting to turn when the Honda Civic struck his vehicle.
A blood test indicated that Blackstone was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to the criminal complaint. Blackstone was charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.
A Wisconsin State Patrol crash investigation calculated that the Honda Civic was traveling at 42-51 mph when it hit the SUV, but that estimate was likely conservative.
A Wisconsin State Patrol crash analysis cited Blume’s speeding/driving and Blackstone’s reportedly intoxication as contributing to the crash.
Blume is scheduled for a status conference in Dane County Circuit Court on April 11.