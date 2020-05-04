Water main installation as part of the Grandview Drive-Crossing Ridge Trail road construction project will continue the week of May 4-8, according to City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson.
Access to Tower Drive from Grandview will be closed most of the day due to water main installation crossing the street, according to Christenson.
The other crew is at Grandview Court, installing water main on Grandview Drive heading east.
Interstate Tree Service will continue with brush chipping and stump grinding on Monday, May 4, according to Christenson.
As for Refuse/Recycling, Christenson asked residents to have bins out by 6:30 a.m. this week, because the contractor, Pellitteri, will try to go through before the contractor begins in the morning. Christenson also asked that area residents share that information with any neighbors who do not have access to email.
Individuals with questions may contact Christenson at 608-825-1170.
