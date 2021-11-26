After more than a decade on the Sun Prairie City Council, District 4 Alder Mary Polenske announced that she is not seeking reelection in 2022.
“Just a brief message to let you know that I have filed papers with the city regarding the spring election. I will not be running for another term,” Polenske announced in an email sent to the Sun Prairie Star.
“My almost 12 years on city council have been very good, however it is time to pass the responsibility on,” Polenske added. “Hopefully there will be others from District 2 (my new District) interested in running for City Council.”
Polenske was re-districted out of her District 4 seat when new maps were approved by the Sun Prairie City Council earlier this month.
Election information
Residents interested in running for Sun Prairie area public offices in the spring election may begin circulating nomination papers on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Nomination papers can be obtained from the local municipal clerk, the school district office for school board seats, or on the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.
All candidates will need to complete a campaign registration statement, declaration of candidacy, and nomination papers for nonpartisan office. Those who sign the nomination papers must live in the candidate’s district; they do not need to be registered voters but must be eligible to vote.
Signers must give their complete address (house number, street and municipality — no post office boxes), and must list the municipality of residence.
For a signature to be valid, state law requires the signer to legibly print his or her name in a space provided next to his or her signature, which must be dated including the year.
The candidate does not need to circulate the nomination papers and individuals circulating the nomination papers do not need to live in the district or municipality.
Circulators are only required to be U.S. citizens, age 18 or older on the date of circulation, and not otherwise disqualified as an elector by the provisions in State Statute 6.03.
All forms need to be turned in to the appropriate municipal clerk by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Incumbents who choose not to run for re-election must submit a declaration of non-candidacy to the appropriate municipality no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27. If any other incumbent files non-candidacy paperwork after that date an extension for candidacy paperwork will be granted.
The general election will be Tuesday, April 5. If a primary election is necessary, it will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The following local seats with these corresponding incumbents are up for election on spring 2022 ballots:
Sun Prairie School Board — Caren Diedrich, Dave Hoekstra and Steve Schroeder.
Sun Prairie City Council — District 1, Steve Stocker; District 2, Theresa Stevens; District 3, Maureen Crombie; District 4, Mary Polenske.
The new term for school board members begins on Monday, April 18, 2022; the new term for alders begins on Tuesday, April 19.