After spending the winter inside and in many cases, especially isolated, it is exciting to see the rejuvenation of spring, but this season promises to be especially exciting as new life is given to Token Creek Conservancy.
At the end of February the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department released its annual report for 2020 and among the highlighted projects of the past year was the bluntly-titled “Suck the Muck” project at Token Creek County Park.
It began when Dane County officials and conservation experts were not seeing the drop in phosphorous contamination numbers they had hoped to see after concerted efforts reducing, blocking and diverting potential runoff. But it turned out that a big part of the problem was hiding beneath the stream beds, according to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
“Some of our team started digging a little deeper—literally and figuratively,” said Parisi, “and discovered that one of the sources of the phosphorous going into our lakes was phosphorous-laden muck that was already in miles and miles of our streams – some of it up to 100 years old.”
The good news of the discovery was that it would seem to show the recent efforts to prevent runoff were indeed working, but there was still the issue of contamination from decades before anything resembling the modern conception of water conservation.
The trouble spots were identifiable through a combination of water quality testing by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and input from DNR agents on the ground who were able to identify first-hand which streams, lakes and ponds were laden with the harmful “muck.”
Conservation officials were also able to use topographical mapping to sort out which spots should be explored further, with contaminants depositing in flat areas.
Phosphorous, although useful as a key ingredient in fertilizers, when introduced to natural bodies of water, can result in potentially-toxic algae blooms, with one pound of dissolved phosphorous feeding up to 500 pounds of algae.
The county developed a pilot program to use hydraulic dredging to remove phosphorous from the soil, much like a gigantic vacuum cleaner. The Wisconsin State Journal dubbed the operation “Suck the Muck,” which stuck as the name of the program, embraced by the program's coordinators.
“After, you can see to the bottom,” said Parisi, “and it’s great for restoring natural habitat and fish spawning grounds, and on top of that, we’re removing thousands of pounds of phosphorous from that system.”
The pilot program removed roughly 11,000 tons of sediment from Dorn Creek, including 75,000 pounds of phosphorous. When the project in Token Creek wrapped up last year, an estimated 90,000 pounds of phosphorous was removed.
Visitors to Token Creek should be able to see the difference and watch the ecosystem repair itself in relatively short order.
“On the recovery side, what we usually see first is aquatic species, in this case fish, or other ones--in Dorn Creek it was turtles and even Northern pike,” said Assistant Director of the Land and Water Resource Division John Reimer. “The unique thing about Token Creek is that it is a cold-water creek, so those oxbows are creating this warm water, and what species like warm water? Carp.”
Carp taking up residence in Token Creek was doubly problematic, as carp have a habit of thrashing around in the sediment, releasing even more phosphorous.
“So we want to get rid of that habitat for carp and try to encourage trout to be in that stream,” said Reimer.
After thousands of tons of soil is removed from a stream, it still needs to go somewhere, and fortunately conservation agents have found some suitable locations.
In Dorn Creek, the sediment was used to fill in a quarry that had been overrun with invasive plants and insects, then it was seeded with indigenous prairie seed mix. The plants feed off of the phosphorous and also keep it in place in the ground. It is when phosphorous is on bare soil that runoff becomes a problem, with rain washing it into the nearest body of water.
In Token Creek some of that extracted muck will be used to fill in spots of warm stagnant water that provide an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes.
According to LWRD Water Manager Kyle Minks that seeded sediment can often take within six to eight month, and almost certainly within two years.
From beginning to end, removal of the phosphorus and keeping it out of the water involves work from Dane County officials, as well as landowners, and other state, county and federal programs. But, according to Parisi, those overlapping interests and jurisdictions have not been a burden.
“I would say that it is a lot of work, but it is not a challenge in the sense that we have great partnerships with our farm families,” said Parisi. “This is a cooperative effort and everybody wants the same thing. Our farmers are great stewards of the land and they want to preserve the soil.”
