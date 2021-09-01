Thanks to the generous support of Compeer Financial, youth participating in the International Junior Holstein Show on Tuesday, Sept. 28, will receive enhanced cash premiums at World Dairy Expo 2021.
In 2019, more than 150 dairy youth from across North America exhibited 235 animals in this stand-alone junior breed show. Throughout the week of World Dairy Expo 2021, Dairy Cattle Show exhibitors will be awarded more than $150,000 in cash awards and premiums on the colored shavings.
The first entry deadline for World Dairy Expo’s 54th Dairy Cattle Show, set Sept. 28 through Oct. 2 in Madison, is Sept. 6 at 11:59 p.m. (CST) to avoid late fees.
Dairy Cattle Show entries have transitioned exclusively online to worlddairyexpo.com in 2021. Late entries may be submitted online through Sept. 16 for an increased fee or until 5 p.m. (CST) the day before the respective breed meeting for an additional charge.
Due to continued land border restrictions between the United States and Canada, World Dairy Expo recently committed to offering full refunds to Canadian exhibitors unable to cross the border due to federal regulations.
Exhibitors who have questions related to COVID-19 policies at World Dairy Expo should visit worlddairyexpo.com/pages/COVID-19.php. Expo’s current COVID-19 policies, established by the WDE Executive Committee, will be available on Sept. 2.
Entry information, the schedule of events, rules and other updates can be found in the Premium Book – available online at worlddairyexpo.com. Exhibitors with questions should contact Laurie Breuch, WDE Dairy Cattle Show Coordinator, at lbreuch@wdexpo.com or Ann Marie Magnochi, WDE Dairy Cattle Show Manager, at amagnochi@wdexpo.com.
