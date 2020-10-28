Thanks to an anonymous donor and agreement from the Sun Prairie City Council, the budgeted amount for the new Wetmore Park Splash Pad set for completion next summer will be enhanced by the $250,000 donation as well as park fees.
According to a staff report, in July, a private donor expressed interest in providing a gift to the Wetmore Park splash pad project to allow for enhancement to the original scope. Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Director Kristin Grissom said the donor stepped forward after reading the article about the project in the Sun Prairie Star.
SPPRF staff began discussions with the private donor, who wishes to remain anonymous until spring of 2021, regarding the gift and how it could potentially be used. The discussions resulted in an agreement outlining a donation of $250,000 that would allow for upgrades beyond the original project scope, specifically adding splash pad features and replacing the existing playground to create a unified wet and dry playscape at Wetmore Park.
The donation will increase the original scope of the project by including the playground area and additional site improvements. The changes also required additional engineering services and design work outside of the scope of services included in the city’s existing contract with consultant Parkitecture + Planning.
A staff report to the council noted the $250,000 donation allows the project team to create Concept Plan A — which is significantly improved and larger in scope than the original plan. But because the plan grew to include a replacement playground, it provided the opportunity to leverage an even further investment from the city to create a premier splash pad facility, with a larger playground, higher end shade structures and improved visitor traffic flow with an additional access path, and known in planning documents as Concept Plan B.
The donor is requiring the city continue its original commitment of $525,000 for the splash pad, and that the donation will augment the existing funds to increase the scale and scope of the project. The donation may only be used for improvements to the splash pad and playground area, according to the agreement.
Additionally, the donor requested naming rights to the splash pad and playground area, as long as the facilities exist as a splash pad and playground. The gift allows replacement of the existing Wetmore Park playground to create a facility that ties wet and dry play areas together; provides a stained concrete deck; provides additional seating and shade structures and allows the city to incorporate a dumping bucket or a slide feature into the design.
The donation more than doubles the square footage and the additional project elements add a significant increase in the original design services. Additional work includes technical design and detailing of the poured-in-place and mulch playground surfacing, underground drainage systems, and associated components such as concrete curbing, adjacent seating areas, rock retaining walls, shade structures, integration with site elements, and the coordinating bid specification documents.
Parkitecture + Planning proposed a modification to their contracted fee in the amount of $11,200. Design fees are typically 8-10% of construction costs. Using Concept A’s construction estimate of $712,125, an 8% design fee would be $56,970.
The total cost of the design contract with the proposed amendment to the fee is significantly less at $40,220. Further, this proposed cost increase is still less than two of the three proposals received for original request for proposals for design services.
The donation provides the city with an opportunity to leverage an additional city investment from the Park Fund to create a premier outdoor recreation facility.
“Wetmore Community Park could be a showcase park that enhances the experience for playscape users through additional features and amenities,” the staff report to the council reads. “This project has generated a significant amount of community interest as evidenced by the overwhelming participation in a recent community survey regarding the style of the splash pad as well as the number of inquiries to the PRF Department from residents about the project and timeline.”
During an interview last week, Grissom referenced the overall, long-term vision for Wetmore Park to be a showcase park within the region and/or state, creating a destination for recreation and quality of life services. The vision for Wetmore Park is for it to become a hub for family-friendly community events and activities.
“We already do our concerts and movies in the park. We would like to put an amphitheater there eventually to really give a legitimate space to do those things,” Grissom said. “We make it work and it’s great, but it’d be nice to have an actual bandshell facility to support that.”
The department experienced some interest after improving the park recently, Grissom said.
“We have purchased an ice skating rink liner this year. There was some grading done over there and we actually got a lot of calls from people asking if that’s where the splash pad was going, but it was just grading,” Grissom said. “We can put the ice rink liner down, that’ll improve the quality of the ice.”
The improvement is part of the overall vision of the park to increase its year-round activity.
“I have this vision of doing like this winter festival at Wetmore, where you have a bonfire, and you’ve got your ice skating. In 2022, we have, in the CIP plan, money for a rehab of the existing shelter and making that a true warming house, being able to do concessions and rentals of skates and that kind of stuff,” Grissom said. “I have this idea that you could even do like a winter beer garden there, but really just making it like the community winter festivals space and turning it into more of a four seasons park.”
Because Wetmore is not far from downtown, it could also be tied into downtown activities as well as events at the new McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club, Grissom said.
“That was one of the things, when that was all coming into play, the site had already been selected, but . . . I’m sure that comment was made at council, but that it would be great to have in proximity to the Boys and Girls Clubs. So, yeah, I’m really excited about that, because it’s just a walk away for them.”
During the Tuesday, Oct. 20 council meeting, alders approved Concept B, which required an additional investment of $273,305 — including increased design fees — from the Park Fund, which would not come from the taxpayers. Revenues in the Park Fund are generated by developers, and are only to be used for new park projects and infrastructure. A cash analysis demonstrated the Park Fund’s ability to support this additional investment without sacrificing projects planned for in the 2021-2030 Ten-Year Capital Improvement Plan, also referred to as the CIP.
Grissom said the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission is set to approve the final design at its Dec. 9 meeting, followed by bid letting and awarding the bid during the winter months in time for construction to begin in April.
“We’re really excited and I’m really appreciative for the donor to come forward,” Grissom said. “It’s just going to make such a huge impact on the community. This will be something that everyone can enjoy for many years to come. And that’s really exciting — really, really exciting.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.