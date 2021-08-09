Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) officers plan to monitor Interstate 39/90 from the sky in Dane County on Wednesday, Aug. 11 -- just one of seven counties to be patrolled aerially Aug. 9-15.
Aerial speed enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. From the air, it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.
Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce WSP’s goal to improve public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.
Other counties to be patrolled and their tentative patrol dates include:
Monday, Aug. 9 -- Barron County, US Highway 53;
Tuesday, Aug. 10 -- Washington County, Interstate 41;
Thursday, Aug. 12 -- Waushara County Interstate 39; Eau Claire County I-94.
Friday, Aug. 13 -- Douglas County US 53.
Saturday, Aug. 14 -- Dunn County, I-94.
Sunday, Aug. 15 -- Oconto County, US 41/141.
The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.