Human resources professional Faustina Bohling announced she is running for the District 4 Alder seat currently held by Al Guyant.
"Since becoming a resident of the City of Sun Prairie, I have served our community by participating in important city committees," Bohling said. "These are the Diversity and Inclusion Committee to build a recommendation addressing inclusion related to city services and hiring, the Personnel Committee, and the Bike subcommittee."
"The reason why I got involved, and was excited to do so, is because I believe when I live in a community that I also should contribute to the community," Bohling said. "This is a very strong personal belief for me.
"And I understand that life circumstances affords me the privilege to contribute in the way I am able," Bohling added. "Each community member, as being a member, should do their part in the best way that each of us can."
Bohling said her passions include community engagement, economic development, income instability, and Sun Prairie's youth.
"To do good work for the community, I know I need to listen and learn from the community which I serve," Bohling said. "Then to take that and be the bridge, so we can work towards a Sun Prairie where we all flourish."
"I believe in us," Bohling added, "that we can support each other, and build together."
Bohling is Senior Director of Human Resources at Education Analytics. She has a degree in Sociology from the UW-Madison; reach her via email at Faustinabohling@gmail.com.
