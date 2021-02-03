A 31- year-old man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for selling cocaine and methamphetamine, some of which was found in his Sun Prairie bedroom.
Philip T. Thomas sold crack cocaine and methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Madison last March and April, law enforcement reports.
During an April 3, 2020 search of Thomas’s bedroom in a Sun Prairie apartment, agents found three guns and controlled substances. Thomas was arrested the same day with cocaine and heroin in his pockets, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation agents reported.
At the time of the March and April drug selling, Thomas was on supervised release from a 2012 federal conviction for distributing 100 grams or more of heroin.
U.S. District Judge William M. Conley said Thomas warranted a significant sentence, as he resumed selling drug after his 2018 prison release and while he was in a drug treatment facility.
At the Feb. 2 sentencing, Judge Conley said that Thomas “reveled” in his continued lifestyle and the power it brought him. Conley said the quantities of drug law enforcement seized were likely far below what Thomas was selling, based on the statements he made to law enforcement after his arrest.
Thomas was sentenced in Western District of Wisconsin Court on Tuesday to 100 months in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 30 months for revocation of his federal supervised release. The judge ordered four years of supervised release when Thomas gets out of prison.
Sun Prairie Police Department, Madison Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, investigated the charges against Thomas.
