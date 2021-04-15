Note: This is the fifth in a series of informational profiles about Sun Prairie Public Library pages.
Destiny Bunch, Page II (20 hours/week)
How long you have worked at the library -- 9 months
Favorite aspect of your job -- I love to process the books. I get to play with stickers and stamps for a little while!
Any fun facts about yourself -- In my spare time, which I have a lot of these days, I like to go hiking with my girlfriend, Abigail. Devil’s Lake is my favorite place to go so far.
What you’ve learned during this unusual year -- This year, I’ve learned that patience is a virtue, and without it I lose my mind. It takes time to build up, but once you can be patient, sit and reflect, take criticism, and just relax, you become more in control. Chaos slows down enough to deal with.
What you are most looking forward to when we get back to normal -- When things get back to normal, I can’t wait to start working around kids again. I want to be a teacher when I graduate college, so this will be good practice. Sitting and writing in coffee shops!
