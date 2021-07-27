The Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival needs you!
The annual festival — scheduled to take place this year Aug. 19-22 — needs volunteers for everything from corn cookers to staffing the line where corn totes are filled to parade helpers, according to new Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Williams.
Parade volunteers needed
The question of whether there would be a Corn Fest Parade is moot, according to Williams, because she already had 20 units signed up before the chamber even announced there will be a 2021 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival Parade from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 along West Main Street to kick off the festival.
One of the reasons the volunteers will be needed is the 2021 parade route.
Similar to 2019, the parade units will line up beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, 220 Kroncke Drive, but then proceed north along Kroncke to Commercial Avenue, then west on Commercial to Jennings & Woldt. Parade units will proceed through the Jennings & Woldt property north to Main Street, then east along Main Street to Bristol Street, where the parade will turn south.
The terminus of the parade is the intersection of South Bristol Street at Linnerud Drive, but Williams said she suspects most of the parade units will disperse after turning south onto Bristol.
The reason for the 2021 altered route, Williams said, is road construction. Both Cliff and Barr (formerly Angell) streets are under construction and may not be completed in time for the parade.
Also, the closure of North Bird between Main and Windsor will prevent that from being used as a detour during the parade. That means eastbound traffic on Main will be detoured south on Bird and east along Linnerud to rejoin Highway 19 at Main Street.
Westbound traffic on Main will be detoured at Bristol Street north to Windsor, then west along Windsor Street/Highway 19 out of town.
Volunteers are needed because not only will Commercial Avenue be closed to traffic because of the parade line-up, but parade units will need to be directed using the new-for-2021 route.
More participating parade units are also needed for the annual Sweet Corn Festival Parade; for details go to https://www.sunprairiechamber.com/sweet-corn-festival/ and click on 2021 Parade for a form to register as a parade unit participant and read parade guidelines.
Corny workers needed
One of the areas of greatest need is the Corn Cookers. Although it is a paid position, the workers usually are on duty for 12 hours in steamy conditions inside the Corn Cooking Building in Sheehan Park, preparing the hot sweet corn for consumption Saturdays and Sundays during Corn Fest.
“I’ve begged, borrowed and pleaded — humbly went before them — and begged the work crew to come back after last year,” Williams said in an interview last week. “It was made very clear that they were not going to be back for 2021.”
Williams said COVID-19 certainly put a damper on any kind of outreach or opportunities to find individuals to take over the cooking. Williams said the corn cookers are a group of about eight to 10 people who “work tirelessly Saturday and Sunday of Corn Fest.”
“It is a paid position,” Williams added. “If there were an organization that stepped forward and was willing to take it over, I would very gladly pay whatever the wages were to that organization — which is really appealing to me. I think that if we can have an organization that has new members or maybe a church or an organization that has regular recruiting, it can be bringing people in year after year to apprentice, because it is a very, very, challenging job.”
Volunteers from the community are also needed to staff the corn line in the Corn Building, placing hot sweet corn into totes on Saturdays and Sundays.
These positions have traditionally been filled by volunteers from chamber member organizations, governmental entities and businesses.
Clean-up crew and daily workers
Williams also said paid positions are needed for daily clean-up in Angell Park — in the Corn Building, emptying trash throughout the grounds, picking up trash and even raking corn husks from the floor in the Corn Building and inside the large trash container where husks and discarded sweet corn are placed Saturdays and Sundays.
New application process
To apply for all positions, prospective workers and volunteers should go to https://www.sunprairiechamber.com/sweet-corn-festival/ then click on “Worker and Volunteer Registration Forms” to fill out one of three forms: A volunteer form, a Corn Fest work crew application for the park grounds cleaning crew, or in the Corn Building as a worker buttering corn or as a clean-up worker.
One thing that has not changed: t-shirts for volunteers.
Williams said companies or other civic organizations will have the option to work they shifts in their own apparel, but t-shirts will be available for all volunteers who register before the festival.
Individuals with questions about the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival may contact Williams by phone at 608-837-4547.
Reach for the Sun Prairie Star for more information about more changes coming to the 2021 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival as the event approaches.