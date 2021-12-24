‘Twas the week of Christmas and all through Sun Prairie,
Four alders about Kwik Trip did not feel too merry.
That line isn’t from a Charles Dickens Christmas classic: On Tuesday, Dec. 21, four alders really did seem to say “bah humbug” to Kwik Trip’s proposal to raze the former Stop ’n Go store and build a new Kwik Trip convenience store with 10 gas pumping stations and liquor sales.
Kwik Trip sought approval of a conditional use permit to construct the store, to be located near the Broadway Drive-Windsor Street intersection, and received a unanimous approval recommendation from the Sun Prairie Plan Commission last week.
“This project will be multi-million dollar investment in the City of Sun Prairie,” wrote Kwik Trip Project Manager for Store Engineering Bradford Fry in a letter to the city.
Kwik Trip owns and operates more than 700 Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Tobacco Outlet Plus, Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery, Hearty Platter, and Stop-N-Go locations in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
“Not only in the physical improvements and development of the property,” Fry added, “but also an investment of approximately 25 to 30 jobs in the city.”
The commission took its action to recommend city council approval of the CUP after holding a public hearing with just one neighbor objecting to the CUP.
Teri Kremer — who also appeared during Tuesday night’s council meeting voicing opposition to the CUP — stated her opposition based on the 24-hour functionality of the business, the noise associated with the proposed use, the availability of other uses nearby (including three other Kwik Trips already operating 24 hours a day in Sun Prairie) and the fact that liquor sales were going to take place there.
One other neighbor also stated her objection during the meeting, saying her property abuts the station.
Others wrote their opposition to the proposed use, which were read aloud during Tuesday’s Sun Prairie City Council meeting by Mayor Paul Esser.
During discussion of the CUP — and the possibility of whether alders could reject the CUP based on neighborhood opposition — City Community Development Director Scott Kugler said he discussed CUPs in detail with Acting City Attorney Matt Dregne.
“I learned a lot the last couple of days about conditional use permits,” Kugler told the council.
He said because of a change in state law, the council could not reject the CUP based on information that was not considered during the Sun Prairie Plan Commission’s public hearing or that was part of the record of that hearing.
Kugler said he learned the CUP process is quasi-judicial, and the council doesn’t have discretion with CUPs, and that speculation by neighboring property owners about the potential for additional noise and traffic is not enough reason to deny a CUP.
That didn’t stop District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs from extensively questioning a Kwik Trip representative about why the company didn’t meet with neighbors or even consider changing the hours to open at 5 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.
Kugler said that doesn’t usually happen with convenience store proposals, especially when the user is already located near three other residential neighborhoods and operates 24 hours at each of those locations.
But Kugler said Kwik Trip agreed to revisit its store hours in a year if there are an excessive number of police calls for service to the proposed store and would change the hours if the city wanted that to happen as part of the CUP.
A Kwik Trip real estate representative said during the Dec. 21 meeting that the company wants to be a good neighbor. He pointed out the plans to move the building to the north property line, eliminate the existing car wash and even move a driveway to avoid conflict with the nearby Broadway-Windsor intersection traffic.
With District 1 Alder and City Council President Steve Stocker absent, alders voted this way:
AYE — Maureen Crombie (District 3), Bob Jokisch (District 2), Tina Bohling (District 4).
NAY — Jacobs, Mary Polenske (District 4), Theresa Stevens (District 2), Terry McIlroy (District 1).
ABSENT -- Stocker.
Unless a special meeting is scheduled, alders will have to wait almost a month to reconsider the matter because alders also voted during the Dec. 21 meeting to cancel its Jan. 4 regularly scheduled meeting. That means the next regularly scheduled council meeting is Jan. 18, 2022.
Emails sent to the Kwik Trip real estate division about possible next steps for Kwik Trip or potential legal action against the city because of the council’s actions were not answered as of press time on Wednesday, Dec. 22.