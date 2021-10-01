Two Sun Prairie School Board members split with their colleagues Monday Sept. 27 to vote against a proposal to change unusually hazardous areas in the Sun Prairie Area School District, but the board approved the measure on a 4-2 vote with one board member absent.
Parents whose children will be impacted by the decision weighed in with several letters to the board that were read aloud before the board considered the change.
A district staff report stated Transportation in areas of unusual hazards and pick-up points for SPASD-bused students require periodical evaluation.
State law requires transportation of children residing two miles or more from school, except in cities where school boards do not choose to transport children within the city boundaries.
Because of unusually hazardous conditions in certain areas, a school board may deem it necessary to provide transportation to some children residing less than 2 miles.
The staff report defines an unusual hazard as an existing condition which constitutes more than ordinary hazard and which seriously jeopardizes the safety of pupils in their travel to and from school.
“It is recognized that all traffic situations through which pupils must travel present some degree of hazard,” reads the staff report prepared by Phil Frei, Director of Business & Finance, Rhonda Page, Business Services Manager, and Janet Rosseter, Assistant Superintendent of Operations.
“That degree of hazard often depends on the age of the pupils concerned. When such hazards reach a degree of danger which is unacceptable to the community in which they exist, the school board, with its combined judgement reflecting the safety interests of the community, may identify such hazards as unusual for the purpose of proposing a plan to remove or diminish them,” the report states.
With the opening of Sun Prairie West High School in the fall of 2022, Frei told the board the SPASD needs to review the attendance area to determine if any unusual hazard areas existed that would lead to an Unusually Hazardous Plan (UHP) for student transportation within the school’s boundary.
Because the work was needed, the SPASD decided to review all secondary Unusually Hazardous Areas (UHAs) and contracted with Traffic Analysis & Design, Inc. (TADI) to develop a plan. The district and city have used the firm for other traffic analysis work.
The SPASD formed a traffic safety committee that is made up of School Board members, SPASD Support Center staff, City of Sun Prairie representatives, and a Sun Prairie police officer. The committee reviewed the proposed plan that TADI presented at the Sept. 27 meeting, and the report stated, the District Cabinet reviewed the proposed plan and agreed with it.
Areas recommend for change by TADI in the revised UHP are:
• The area around Dean Clinic within 1.5 miles of Patrick Marsh Middle School would go from bused to walking. This would impact approximately 11 students.
• The area east of Highway 151 and north of Main Street — commonly known as Park Circle — will go from walking to bused for Prairie View Middle School. This would impact approximately 32 students.
• The area north of Highway 19, west of Broadway Drive, east of Thompson Road in the Prairie View Middle School attendance area would go from bused to walking. This would impact approximately 123 students.
• The area west of Grand Avenue and south of Main Street —known as the Legacy Way area — would go from bused to walking and impact approximately 41 students.
Objections from parents
Most parents with students in the impacted areas objected to the change, with the bulk of objections coming from parents whose children will have to cross State Highway 19/Windsor Street to get to Prairie View Middle School (the UHP does not impact designations for elementary school students).
“It is not only quite a long walk,” wrote Amanda Brown, the mother of three PVMS students, who objected to the change in hazardous area busing, “but it is also a very busy intersection at 19 and Thompson.
“For the safety of our children,” Brown added, “please vote to maintain busing from Westwynde to Prairie View Middle School.”
“With all due respect to the science of traffic engineering,” wrote Sarah Slowik, who said she has had several “close calls” at Thompson and 19, “the external contractor who is proposing this lacks the boots on the ground experience and history of the area to come to a more appropriate conclusion.” She said there is no way that adults — let alone preteens — can safely navigate the intersection as pedestrians.
Slowik and others opposing the change implied the district was taking the actions to save money because of a shortage of Kobussen bus drivers serving the district. Frei put that rumor to rest, saying that the impetus for the change is the upcoming opening of Sun Prairie West High School in the fall of 2022, and that new bus routes as well as hazardous areas needed to be designated, and that cost was not the reason.
“I frequently see cars going over the speed limit, cars running red lights to make it through the intersection, cars turning left and right at all four corners, drivers not obeying the ‘no right turn on red when pedestrians are present’ sign at this intersection,” wrote Megan Ries, another opponent of the busing changes. “Please vote no to this busing to walking change for the safety of all students living in our neighborhood north of Highway 19.”
Amy Kuehn urged more discussion before any changes happen. “The push to minimize traffic at the schools will revert as I know I will not allow my children to cross Highway 19 alone during that time of day until much older than middle school age and will drive them,” Kuehn added, “which will only compound the issue if others, that have the means, go that route, too.”
“I strongly oppose adding the area north of Highway 19 as walkable,” wrote Kristi Partenheimer. “This is for Prairie View and the new high school. If you live in this community, then you are all too aware of how crazy people drive. I have personally seen at Highway 19 and many other intersections in SP, people turning without regard for the pedestrians.”
Partenheimer laid some of the blame for the change at the feet of the city council (read all the comments with the online version of this article at sunprairiestar.com).
“I saw an alder mention that if the demand wasn’t there, the developers wouldn’t build it,” Partenheimer wrote. “No . . . if the city didn’t allow the build[ing], it doesn’t keep exponentially growing. Schools should do their part in speaking to the city on this as well.”
Board discussion
Board members Alwyn Foster and Dave Hoekstra said they were opposed to the changes — but for different reasons.
Foster asked whether or not parents were allowed to give any input into the decision making relating to these routes. Frei said no, but the city and other committee members had already provided their input and recommended approval.
Frei also pointed out other parents were able to find out about the proposed change and give their input via email in time for the meeting.
Foster even asked one of the TADI consultants attending the Zoom meeting virtually to explain whether the Thompson-19 intersection was safe or unsafe.
“I would say that’s subjective,” the consultant replied.
Foster asked if there was a way to delay the plan until parents could provide feedback on the changes.
Frei replied that the board will have to bring something back soon for planning the Sun Prairie West and the altered boundaries for middle schools to have bus service.
Foster said he would vote against the plan, saying the parents need to have input on the UHAs.
Hoekstra, who lives in the neighborhood near the Thompson-19 intersection, said he appreciated the scientific approach to the issue but was still skeptical.
“To me . . . it just doesn’t feel right to me . . . it doesn’t pass the smell test,” Hoekstra said, adding that he is very familiar with the hazardous traffic conditions at the intersection.
Hoekstra said before deciding it would no longer make the Hazardous Area designations, the Dane County Sheriff’s Department for 20 years even had a hazardous area designation at that intersection. He also said the city previously staffed the intersection with crossing guards, but ended up moving them further away because of the traffic volume.
Hoekstra also pointed out the change will impact almost 200 kids.
“God forbid one child gets hit by a car after we do this,” Hoekstra warned. “It’s not going to be pretty.”
After some back-and-forth with one of the TADI consultants, Hoekstra also pulled his support. “It’s a big change,” Hoekstra said, “and I think safety should be priority number one.”
Board President Steve Schroeder said that neither TADI expert lives in Sun Prairie. “I caution us to follow what our gut is telling us on this,” he added.
He said if the board wanted to open it up to parents, that would be no problem. But he invited board members to come to his neighborhood where his 12-year-old has to walk two blocks without sidewalk to a bus stop.
“Where do we draw the line?” Schroeder asked. “There are whole areas of this city that are not entirely safe.”
The board president said he was not sure he wanted to “open the can of worms” to go neighborhood-by-neighborhood. He said hiring consultants to help with this took the emotion out of the recommended changes.
“At some point,” Schroeder added, “I think we have to trust the professionals.”
Both Carol Albright and Caren Diedrich supported the changes, with Albright pointing out that the board needed to have something in place before the opening of Sun Prairie West in the fall of 2022.
Board Vice President Bryn Horton said she could sympathize with parents submitting comments about the changes. That’s because her high school student walks across Highway N each day to get to school.
Later during the discussion, Horton said nobody is trying to put kids in danger. “This isn’t being done on purpose to hurt kids,” she added.
Foster said if the speed of the decision was not an issue, there should be no opposition to garnering more input from parents with students impacted by the decision. He said he wants to do things right, not quick.
Foster said he recalled reading the about the value of building trust before he ran for the board. Without parent input in making this decision, Foster said, that is the opposite.
“I do think it’s important at this point to consider that,” Foster added.
Before the final vote was taken, Foster said he didn’t think it was “a terrible idea,” but that he thought parent input was needed before a final decision was made.
Board members voted 4-2, with Board Governance Officer Tom Weber absent, to approve the changes as recommended by TADI.
Next steps
After approval by the Sun Prairie School Board, the plan must be submitted to the Dane County Sheriff for review and approval. After Dane County Sheriff’s approval, the plan will be submitted to the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) for review and approval. These two steps could take up to 90 days, Frei told the board.
In terms of cost, the SPASD currently budgets $544,000 for unusually hazardous busing. As approved, the plan will reduce some unusually hazardous busing areas and add one unusually hazardous busing area.
The staff report states the new UHP will potentially reduce the cost of unusually hazardous busing, “though the exact cost is hard to determine.”