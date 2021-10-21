The Sun Prairie Police Department is planning to issue citations following a mostly peaceful walkout Oct. 18 in support of sexual assault awareness protests that occurred during homeroom at Sun Prairie High School, Prairie Phoenix Academy and at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School.
An email sent to parents from Sun Prairie Area School District Superintendent Brad Saron and three other SPASD administrative team members detailed the walkout.
According to the email: During the walkout/awareness event, a group of Cardinal Heights and Prairie Phoenix Academy students went to the Sun Prairie High School campus, assembled near the flagpoles, and were joined by several Sun Prairie High School students. The event began peacefully.
“However, we are aware of incidents where emotions did become heightened, and some situations escalated between a few students,” the SPASD email states.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said several suspects have been identified in the incident, but no charges have been issued even though the investigation remains active.
At the conclusion of the event, some students chose to return to their school building and were admitted after attendance was taken.
Other students left the high school campus and marched to the downtown area, past Cardinal Heights, and then to the SPASD Support Center. Cox said police escorted the teens in squad cars to make sure no teens wandered off the sidewalk or created any disturbances.
According to the email, administration at the SPASD Support Center welcomed students and listened to their concerns. Afterward, district personnel assisted students back to their schools where they were met by school administrators and subsequently welcomed back into the building and into class.
“We followed normal attendance procedures, so students participating in the event may receive an unexcused absence,” the email reads.
Due to the heightened level of activity around the centralized location of Cardinal Heights, and per the guidance of the Sun Prairie Police Department, administrators there leveraged a precautionary lockdown to prevent high school students from entering the building.
The lockdown also allowed staff to monitor entrances and exits while keeping an eye on students who were passing through the grounds as a part of the walkout.
“A precautionary lockdown is used when there is activity in or near the building that may be perceived as potentially harmful,” the email reads.
After the precautionary lockdown concluded, a revised schedule was put in place to ensure all students could access lunch.
Cox said the SPPD is working to identify students who vandalized Halloween decorations while walking back to school and plans to announce any charging decisions involving those students on Friday, Oct. 22.
In the email, the SPASD encouraged students to seek a trusted adult to report if they either experience or have knowledge of an incident of sexual violence. “The safety of all of our students is of the highest priority,” the email from the SPASD reads. “All students need to feel safe coming to school.”
Additional information and resources to guide conversations with SPASD students on sexual assault, including ways to report incidents, are available through the Rape Crisis Center at 608-251-7273 or the SPASD’s own Electronic Safety Tip Line available through the SPASD website or linked in the email to parents.