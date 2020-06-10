The recent increase in polling locations means that the Sun Prairie City Clerk’s Office is looking for more election officials.
Becoming an election official is a great way to learn about the voting process and workers are paid for their time.
All qualified electors in Dane County are eligible to be election officials.
No experience is necessary, and training will be provided.
Election Day offers a wide variety of job duties, and all levels of expertise are encouraged to apply.
Individuals interested in becoming an Election Official should email the Clerk’s Office at voting@cityofsunprairie.com or apply online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/SunPrairieWI.
