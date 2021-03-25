Heritage Meats LLC in Butternut is issuing a voluntary Class II recall for a variety of prepared/precooked meal items, as well as a raw beef product, sold under the name Bayfield Foods South Shore Meats. The recalled products, which were sold through the Bayfield Foods Co-op, include:
• Travis’s Famous Chili, 2-lb. packages
• Ham and potato soup, 2-lb. packages
• Bacon mac & cheese, 2-lb. packages
• Italian lasagna , 2-lb. packages
• Pizza mac & cheese, 2-lb. packages
• Charro beans, 2-lb. packages
• Chicken alfredo pasta, 2-lb. packages
• Beef stock, 1-lb. packages
• Sliced smoked brisket, 1-lb. packages
• Meatloaf, 2-lb. packages
• Chicken and wild rice, 2-lb. packages
• Beef stir fry (raw), 1-lb. packages; the labels on affected packages of this product have a Wisconsin meat inspection legend with No. 232.
This is a Class II recall resulting from evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence showed that the products were not produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) plan as required in meat safety regulations.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have any of these products should return them to Heritage Meats LLC.
Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Travis Pydo, owner of Heritage Meats LLC, at 715-360-3427.
