Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) Badge

Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) officers are working to identify a possible suspect or suspects involved in a Nov. 28 shooting on Highway 151.

SPPD Lt. Kevin Konopacki said on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 3:25 p.m., SPPD officers responded to the area of Highway 151 southbound near exit 100 (the area of southbound 151 between West Main Street to Grand Avenue) for a report of shots fired. Police closed the roadway for about an hour to investigate the incident.

Konopacki said investigators determined a darker colored sedan shot at and struck a black Jeep Cherokee on southbound 151. Shell casings were recovered at the scene. Preliminary results of the investigation indicates this was a targeted shooting, Konopacki said, and not a random attack. No one was hurt in the shooting.

Konopacki said the incident remains under active investigation and more information will be released when available. The 151 shooting is the third shooting-related incident during the past 10 days, including a Nov. 25 shots fired incident on Hunter's Trail and a Nov. 18 shooting involving three juvenile males that took place in the parking lot at Palace Cinema.

Individuals with information about any of the incidents should contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously via the SPPD Tip Line at 608-837-6300.

