Wetmore Park Splash Pad update
· All utility work for the project has been completed
· Splash pad and playground areas are to subgrade
· Splash pad water features and playground are nearing readiness for delivery
· The project will become very visual within the next two weeks with the start of concrete work, installation of stone wall seating areas, and installation of the bases for the splash pad water features
