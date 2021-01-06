The Sun Prairie Fire Department reported no injuries resulting from a car fire in the 700 block of Frederick Street on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Sun Prairie Fire Lt. Paul DeLap said at approximately 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday, the SPFD was paged for a vehicle fire at 722 Frederick Street in the City of Sun Prairie.
The caller indicated that the vehicles engine compartment had smoke and flames emanating from the under the hood. Upon arrival, Engine Company #8 reported a fully involved vehicle threatening two homes.
DeLap said both homes were evacuated. Engine Company #8, along with assistance from Ladder Company #2, went to work immediately to keep the two houses cool as well as extinguishing the vehicle fire.
The fire was held to the vehicle of origin and both houses suffered no damage, DeLap said.
No injuries were reported. DeLap said the fire investigation was handed over to SPFD Fire Marshal Mark Mlekush.
