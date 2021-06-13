The proposed Serenity Estates was anything but serene during discussion of the proposal at the June 8 Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting, with neighbors stating opposition and questioning property and boundary lines for the new 39-lot neighborhood to be located south of Token Creek and north of Stonehaven Drive.
City Planning Director Tim Semmann replied to one resident who submitted nine questions about the proposed development (see the document with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com), while two other neighbors stated opposition to the Coris Development proposal.
“Token Creek needs to be adequately protected as it is critical to the wildlife in the area, as well as many migratory birds,” wrote Stonehaven Drive resident Peggy Shannon. “I did not find specific information on how the developer is planning to protect Token Creek from adverse impact. Please cover this topic.”
Stonehaven Drive resident John Davies was much more specific in his opposition, listing four questions about the development.
“First, the request to provide rear yard setback exception for one third of all parcels in the project seems excessive when the properties in question all touch the environmental corridor. Second, the plans for the East Wet and East Filtration pond empty out via the overflow spillway that follows the existing bike path northward toward Egre Road,” Davies wrote.
“The proposed additional pathway that will run along the edge of the environmental corridor does not have any planning as to how the spillway will be crossed. Seems to [be] a gap in the plan,” Davies added. “Third, the idea of the new pathway to run behind the properties from the East side of the project and to then cross the intermittent stream at a second location will result in destruction of additional habitat and encroachment on wetlands. Why not have the path cross the stream at same point as Lonnie [Lane] and have only one incursion?
“Fourth, the covenants stipulate that the only form of fencing to be used in this project is vinyl white 3 foot for 4 foot picket. Yuck. [I would] Suggest that natural or recyclable product like wood or metal be permitted.”
Semmann replied that the city’s subdivision ordinance allows for wood and metal fences. As for the other concerns, the planning director pointed out that the two items on the agenda — a rezoning and a preliminary plat — would be refined at a later date with the final plat.
But, Semmann said, the city will be working with the developer to maximize environmental protection.
Commissioner Analiese Eicher, who is also a Dane County Supervisor representing a portion of the city on the county board, asked whether or not the watershed is part of any plans the Dane County Parks Department has, and if the city is working with the department.
That’s because the plat will dedicate 17.67 acres of land to the public for environmental corridor, wetlands, flood plain, public trails, and open space.
City Planner Sarah Sauer said engineering staff and she walked the subdivision and noticed a number of dead trees that need to be removed. She also said Dane County Parks does not have any reference to the Serenity Estates area in its 10-year Parks and Open Space plan.
The area of the Token Creek Watershed focused on in the county plan is located west of Highway C.
As part of the staff approval recommendation to the commission, Sauer recommended trail connections through the development west to Windsor and DeForest, and possibly to the Token Creek County Park.
The city council approved an annexation petition for the land in March, and authorized the city to file an Urban Service Area (USA) amendment to the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission (CARPC) to expand the city’s USA to include the subject land in April, 2021. CARPC was scheduled to hold a public hearing on the USA amendment request at its meeting on Thursday, June 10.
Commissioners recommended city council approval of both the rezoning — from Rural Holding to Suburban Residential-4 — and the preliminary plat. Alders are scheduled to take up both items as part the Sun Prairie City Council’s Tuesday June 15 meeting agenda, according to Mayor Paul Esser.
Back in chambers? Wait and see
Commissioners were mixed about the potential for returning to in-person meetings when polled Tuesday night by District 3 Alder and commissioner Maureen Crombie about the possibility.
Most commissioners expressed support for the flexibility afforded by virtual meetings, including Tina Virgil and Dave Hoekstra.
“I think we should see what the council does,” remarked Mayor Paul Esser.
“Rock and roll, Maureen — let’s do it,” remarked commissioner Kevin Wait about returning to in-person meetings.
Eicher said she was fine with either in-person or virtual meetings, noting the county board has chosen to remain in virtual meetings.
Newly-appointed commissioner Jerreh Kujabi told commissioners he wanted to wait and see what the council does.
By consensus, the commission agreed to wait another month before making a final decision about returning to in-person meetings in the council chambers at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, located at 300 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie.