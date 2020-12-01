A 23-year-old Madison man was sentenced last week in federal court in connection with a gun sale at a Sun Prairie gun store.
United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Scott C. Blader announced that Francesco Anglin, 23, of Madison pleaded guilty and was sentenced Nov. 24 by Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson to 43 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
On July 17, 2019, Anglin was convicted in state court for possessing a firearm as a felon. Although he was sentenced to a year in prison, the prison sentence was stayed for three years of probation and 30 days in jail. Anglin’s probation was revoked based on this federal offense.
Blader said on Nov.12, 2019, Anglin was in a gun store in Sun Prairie with Lydia Molina, who was attempting to purchase a Glock 43 9mm handgun for Anglin.
While in the store, Anglin handled and possessed a semiautomatic rifle. Anglin also purchased an extended magazine for the Glock 43 9mm and gave Molina $20 to pay for the Glock. When Molina’s background check was delayed, Anglin returned the magazine for a cash refund.
The investigation revealed that Molina was purchasing handguns for Anglin, who would then sell them to others. Two of the handguns that Molina purchased were recovered when two felons were arrested in unrelated cases. Molina pleaded guilty to attempting to make a straw purchase and was sentenced to 2 years of probation.
In sentencing Anglin, Judge Peterson found that Anglin was providing illegal firearms to others which presented a significant danger to the community. Judge Peterson found that the facts of the case warranted a sentence greater than that recommended in the sentencing guidelines. The 43-month sentence is to run consecutively to the year in prison that Anglin served on his state revocation.
The charge against Anglin was the result of an investigation conducted by the Sun Prairie Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan.
The charge against Anglin was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods
(PSN), the U.S. Justice Department’s program to reduce violent crime. The PSN approach emphasizes coordination between state and federal prosecutors and all levels of law enforcement to address gun crime, especially felons illegally possessing firearms and ammunition, and violent crimes and drug crimes that involve the use of firearms.
Blader did not name the Sun Prairie gun store in the release announcing the sentence.
