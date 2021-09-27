Sun Prairie High School Homecoming events take place the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2021.
Student clubs and teams will decorate windows of area businesses beginning Sept. 25 to support the football team.
Theme Days
SPHS students are invited to participate in theme days all week, including:
Monday: Comfy/Pajama Day
Tuesday: Tropical Day
Wednesday: Wild (animal print) Day,
Thursday: Neon Day, and
Friday: Spirit Day.
SPHS administration reminds students and parents to keep in mind that all students must adhere to the school dress code. Attire must be school-appropriate and related to the daily theme. Additionally, no full face masks or weapons can be a part of the ensemble.
Powderpuff
A powderpuff football game took place Monday, Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field. Suggested donation is $5. The powderpuff football game is sponsored by DECA and proceeds benefit the MDA.
A powderpuff volleyball game takes place Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Prairie Athletic Club outdoor volleyball courts. Suggested donation is $5. The powderpuff volleyball game is sponsored by DECA and proceeds benefit the MDA.
Homecoming Parade
Students will construct class floats during the school day on Thursday, Sept. 30. Students work on the floats during their study hall. Parents are not allowed to excuse students from class to work on the float. However, students without a study hall may, with BOTH parent and teacher permission, work on the float during one class period.
The parade will take place Thursday night beginning at 6 p.m. The parade will start from Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School at 220 Kroncke Drive, then travel east on Main Street. The parade will continue east to Market Street. The parade will end at Market Street. The community is invited to attend.
Homecoming game
The homecoming football game against Madison East is set for 7 p.m. on Friday night, Oct. 1.
Homecoming Dance
The homecoming dance will be held Saturday, Oct. 2 in the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field, located at 152 Kroncke Drive, beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m.
No individuals will be admitted after 8 p.m.
All Sun Prairie high school students (grades 9-12) are welcome to attend.
The dance is semi-formal, but the following dress code will be enforced: no hats, bandanas, or head-gear, no shorts or jeans, boys shirts must have a collar. No heels will be allowed. All students must have a student ID to attend the dance.
Each student must purchase his or her own ticket through Infinite Campus using a credit card or checking account.
Cash payments will be accepted in the financial assistant’s office. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferrable. Tickets cost $20 each. Checks can be made payable to SPHS.
Spectators and guests from other schools are not allowed into the dance.
Please check the Sun Prairie High School website at https://www.sunprairieschools.org/high for any updates on the 2021 Homecoming Week schedule of activities.
