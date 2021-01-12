City of Sun Prairie 2021 Dog Licenses and Dog Park Permits are now available for city residents.
New this year, the City of Sun Prairie is offering an online option for obtaining your license(s). Simply go to https://sunprairiewi.viewpointcloud.com/ to create an OpenGov account.
Once your account is created, you will be able to submit and pay for your application for dog license(s) and dog park permit(s).
All applications must include a current copy of the rabies certificate, which can be easily uploaded into your account.
If you are unable to obtain your license online, the city offers a mail-in and drop-off methods too.
You will need to complete the Dog License Application which is found at https://cityofsunprairie.com/256/Dog-Licenses-Dog-Park-Permit or can be picked up at City Hall (in the Main Street lobby), located at 300 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie.
Once the Dog Registration Form is complete, you can mail it to City Hall or drop it off at City Hall in the secure drop-box (in the Main Street lobby).
Remember to include your payment and current copy of the rabies certificate! We highly recommend using an envelope that has been clearly labeled if using the secure drop-box.
All licenses and park permits will be mailed once the applications are reviewed by city staff and payment has been made.
City Ordinances and State Statues requires every dog five months of age or older to be licensed.
The license year begins on Jan. 1 and ends on Dec. 31 of each year.
Proof of the current rabies certificate must be provided when purchasing the dog license. If the owner fails to obtain a renewal license prior to April 1 of each year, or within 30 days of acquiring ownership of the dog, a late fee of $5 is assessed.
Additional information, including fees, can be found at cityofsunprairie.com.
Permits for the Pet Exercise Area
The Sun Prairie Pet Exercise Area located on South Bird Street is for pets and their owners to enjoy the outdoors and to socialize their pets off-leash.
Anyone using the park must have an annual permit or pay the daily user fee at the self-registration center at the park.
If you purchase your permit through the City Clerk’s office, the fees stay in Sun Prairie for the city’s Pet Exercise Area maintenance and upgrades.
Fees for 2021 are $35 for an annual permit and $5 for daily use.
You must purchase a dog license before you can obtain a Pet Exercise Permit.
