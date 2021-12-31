COVID-19 pandemic
It’s been two years since the COVID-19 global pandemic appeared with the delta and omicron variant virus continuing to sicken and kill people. City of Sun Prairie residents continued to feel its day-to-day effects physically, financially and emotionally.
But it’s not all bad news, with 2021 having its ups and downs in a world dealing with a historic virus outbreak.
Around 77.1% of Dane County residents have received the initial vaccine series and 80.2% ages 65 and up have got a booster or additional dose and 55% for ages 16 and older, Public Health Madison & Dane County reported as of last week.
The easing of public health restrictions, the vaccine rollout and declining COVID-19 cases this spring and summer, had city facilities welcome residents back.
Sun Prairie City Hall reopened its doors to the public in April after being closed since November 2019 to help curb COVID-19. In July, city council members started meeting in person, with virtual attendance still an option. Starting Jan. 18, the public can again attend city meetings in person after more than a year and a half of being restricted to virtual attendance.
The Sun Prairie Public Library launched its full reopen on May 10 as Dane County public health pandemic gathering restrictions ended.
The Sun Prairie High School Class of 2021 graduated in style with a commencement ceremony at the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
The June 11 commencement ceremony was the first non-sporting event at the Bank of Sun Prairie Ashley Field Stadium. As COVID-19 pandemic restrictions ended on June 2, the school district went ahead with the in-person event.
“After being separated for the majority of the year, I am so glad to finally be sharing this milestone moment with every single one of you,” said Class of 2021 speaker Megan Vanderbloemen.
It was a senior year that was almost stripped from the Class of 2021, Vanderbloemen said, remembering their junior year with no prom, no signing of yearbooks and not saying goodbye to friends and teachers in person.
But Vanderbloemen said graduating seniors were celebrating.
“Now we could either stand there and let it ravage us, or we could do something,” Vanderbloemen said. “We are the Cardinals. We are Sun Prairie. We are the future. We have our own experiences, opinions and beliefs. But we can take those things, we can take who we are, and who we are meant to be, and go make good in the world.”
Downtown attracts a developer, cityscape changes
The vacant Sun Prairie Bristol and Main Street intersection, a reminder of the July 10, 2018 downtown natural gas explosion, will be transformed by developers into a place to live and shop.
Lokre Development Company plans to add 92 rental units along with retail and co-working spaces at the southwest corner of 108 Main St.
With its high-profile spot, the development of the Main and Bristol Street site could usher in another renaissance for downtown Sun Prairie, signaling a full recovery from the explosion and healing from the recent economic hit of COVID-19 on the retail and restaurant industry.
The city’s Sun Prairie Stronger plan, created by the Lakota Group, will guide redevelopment at the explosion site that destroyed the Barr House Tavern, the Watertower Chop House, Glass Nickel Pizza, the Professional Building and a private home.
City officials expect redevelopment, that would incorporate Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field, to reshape downtown Sun Prairie’s future, having as much impact as Cannery Square redevelopment of the blighted downtown industrial site did in early 2000.
Some called it an eyesore, others had a tear in their eyes when the landmark McGovern’s Club at the Main and Bird Street intersection was torn down this summer.
The supper club’s almost 90-year reign came to end several years ago and now developers are eager to recreate the Main Street corridor. A $26 million senior housing/office-retail building will take over the former McGovern’s Club property at 818 W. Main St.
The news of a second Culver’s in the City of Sun Prairie sparked interest from local residents, garnering record views on the Star’s Facebook page when the story came out. It just goes to show that Sun Prairie residents love their ButterBurgers.
Wetmore Park Splash Pad opens
The opening day of the city’s first splash pad in Wetmore was the top news for the age 12 and under crowd.
Giant flowers, three dozen water spray features and a new playground with a one-story tube slide drew rave reviews from kids.
Kids jockeyed for position to be right under the ladybug that dumped gallons of water onto the crowd at the June 30 ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Sun Prairie resident Rita Tubbs donated $250,000 to make the project even grande, in honor of her late husband and community leader Tom Tubbs.
“It was worth every penny,” Tubbs said at the June 30 ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The $1.2 million project transformed one of the city’s older parks with restroom/changing room upgrades, rock wall seating and full ADA accessibility.
City’s second high school hits halfway construction point
The $140 million Sun Prairie West High School rises along the cityscape as it nears completion and waits for students to walk through the doors next fall. Construction on the city’s second high school started May 2020 at the 2850 Ironwood Drive site. Findorff reported earlier this month that interior work in the gyms, classrooms, pool and Performing Arts Center was moving forward as the winter weather sets in.
The two-story school highlights athletics and performing arts with a pool, three gyms, a performing arts center and a smaller concert and recital space.
The Sun Prairie West High School “wolf” will join the cardinal on Sun Prairie’s mascot roster.
Colonial Club turns 50
Tested by a year and half of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Colonial Club rose to the occasion helping a community survive physically and emotionally.
So it was fitting that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers came to the city on Oct. 31 to celebrate Colonial Club’s 50 years of helping area seniors.
The Colonial Club at 501 Blankenheim Lane opened on Oct. 31, 1970, with a mission to help seniors in the community. Dee Witt, Garvin and Helen Cremer, and Jim Sykes helped the project move forward at the beginning. Colonial Club Executive Director Bob Power says the club’s history over the last five decades has ups and downs but has evolved and survived.
“This agency has ridden the wave of a nonprofit roller coaster, but I’m happy to say 50 years later it has endured. Responding to challenges, changes were made, new policies and procedures were put in place and the Colonial Club continued,” Colonial Club Executive Director Bob Power said at the Oct. 31, 2021 ceremony.
A community powered by volunteers
Sun Prairie volunteers helped out their neighbors suffering during the pandemic get food, clothing and pay rent.
With people still feeling the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry saw continued strong demand with 500 new families needing help. Close to 700,000 pounds of food and personal care items were distributed.
“Perhaps the most amazing statistic is that all of this and more was accomplished by volunteers,” said Mark Thompson, Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry president.
At the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry 135 volunteers provided 17,146 volunteer hours to make sure food was available for those in need this year. There’s plenty to do with volunteers date checking, sorting and packaging products, food procurement and recovery, distribution, helping clients, running reports, fundraising, cleaning, driving trucks, delivering food and so much more, Thompson said.
“The most heartwarming aspect of all is the humility and compassion these volunteers have for people that they will most likely never meet,” Thompson said.
Volunteers helped deliver meals to seniors through the Colonial Club program. Connie Dettmer, a retired special education teacher, delivers meals once a week to area seniors and enjoys socializing.
“I get a lot more out of it than I give and it’s nice to be able to see people who may not have a visitor for the rest of the day,” Dettmer said. “That means a lot to me.”
Thousands of Sun Prairie residents like Dettmer lift the burden off people needing help and reach out to their neighbors. That’s what makes volunteers the city’s best assets.