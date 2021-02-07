The Sun Prairie Police Department recently introduced the department’s new School Liaison Officers — Officer Jamison Davis and Officer Royce Sessums.
Davis graduated from Western Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and justice administration, and double minored in both psychology and sociology. He has been with the SPPD for seven years and a member of the SPPD mental health team for the past four years
A member of the SPPD honor guard team, Davis has been a SPPD field training officer for the past three years and is a member of our department’s leadership team.
Sessums has worked for SPPD for almost six years, has lived in the area for seven years, and has served in the military for 20 years.
A member of the SPPD’s mental health team, peer support team and honor guard team, Sessums has two daughters who attend school in the Sun Prairie Area School District.
“I am very excited about this new opportunity to serve my community and its youth,” Sessums said.
To contact the SPPD School Liaison Officers, call the SPPD’s non-emergency number at 608-837-7336.
