In an email to the Sun Prairie City Clerk and supporters on Saturday Jan. 29, District 2 alder candidate Angie Yang announced that she has ended her campaign for the Sun Prairie City Council.
"I deeply regret to say that because of significant unforeseen changes in my personal life, I reluctantly must withdraw from the race for Sun Prairie District 2 alder. This is one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make," Yang said in her statement.
"After consulting with key supporters and advisers, I have concluded that it is in the best interest of District 2 residents that I end my campaign. They deserve a representative who will be able to put in the proper amount of time and effort to represent their views in city decisions," Yang added. "Because of unexpected changed circumstances in my life, I know that I would not be able to do that this year."
Yang said when she began her campaign, she scheduled enough time to run a robust all-out effort.
"I was fully committed to working hard and putting in countless hours to win the race and then serve the district," Yang added. "However, that is no longer possible at this time."
"While I am very disappointed that I cannot continue at this time, I look forward to a time when better circumstances would allow me to again seek elective office so I could serve our wonderful community," Yang added.
"I deeply appreciate the many kind words and encouragement that I received from you before and since I announced my candidacy," Yang concluded.
Yang was scheduled to face challenger Brent Eisberner, who ran unsuccessfully two years ago for the District 2 seat.
"I hope to see Angie continue to be involved in city matters as her schedule permits," remarked Eisberner via email when contacted for comment on Jan. 29.
"It takes a lot of courage to put your name out there to run for office," Eisberner added. "I wish her well and hope to see her continue to support this great community."