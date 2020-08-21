Dane County deputies assisted with the apprehension of a suspect in a high-speed pursuit that went through Sun Prairie.
Lt. Ira Simpson of the Dane County Sheriff's Office said at approximately 8:40 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 21, the Dane County Public Safety Communication Center aired information regarding a high speed pursuit that was entering Dane County, following a traffic stop made by a Fall River Police in the Town of Columbus.
Fall River Police and Columbia County Deputies pursued the suspect into Dane County on southbound Highway 151, for approximately 20 miles. The pursuit reached a maximum speed of 110mph. A Dane County Deputy successfully deployed stop sticks at near 151/Main Street, in the City of Sun Prairie.
The suspect vehicle subsequently lost air pressure in two tires, briefly slowed to 35 mph, then accelerated to approximately 75 mph, emitting a shower of sparks, while continue to travel southbound on 151, towards the City of Madison.
The suspect vehicle narrowly missed another set of stop sticks, deployed by a Dane County Sergeant at 151/American Parkway, and continued traveling southbound into the City of Madison at reduced speeds of 45 mph, until the suspect vehicle struck a median near Lien Road/East Washington Avenue in the City of Madison.
After striking the median, the suspect once again fled on foot, where he was intercepted by a another Dane County Deputy who successfully deployed a Taser to the suspect, near the intersection of Parkside Rd/Lien Rd, safely ending the pursuit at approximately 8:55 p.m.
Simpson said a handgun was subsequently located in the suspect vehicle. The suspect was transported to St Mary’s Sun Prairie Emergency Center by EMS for a medical evaluation prior to being turned over to Fall River Police and Columbia County Sheriff's Office for criminal charges.
