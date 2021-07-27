Denise Rohan was sworn in as Wisconsin’s Selective Service State Director by U.S. Selective Service Acting Director for Operations, Thomas Kenney.
Remarks were made by Brigadier General Joane K. Mathews – Wisconsin’s first female general in the Wisconsin Army National Guard.
Rohan was nominated for this position by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and appointed by former Selective Service Director, Donald M. Benton. She is the first woman to hold this position. The ceremony took place on July 27, 2021, at Witmer Hall in the Wisconsin Army National Guard Joint Force Headquarters.
Rohan replaced former State Director John Cumicek, who served as the Wisconsin State Director for more than 30 years and before that, 20 years as a Reserve Force Officer. He was presented with the Agency’s Distinguished Service Award prior to Rohan’s swearing in.
As State Director, Rohan’s role will be to serve as liaison between the Selective Service System and the Governor’s office. She will represent the Governor and the Selective Service regarding agency matters in Wisconsin.
“I am truly honored to serve as the Wisconsin State Director for the Selective Service System,” Rohan said. “Its mission is critical to national security and is an important keystone to the nation’s preparedness.”
Kenney said of Rohan’s appointment, “We are honored to have her as our State Director – she is an outstanding leader and patriot.”
An Army veteran, Rohan was elected in 2017 as the first female National Commander of the 2 million member American Legion. Her theme as National Commander was “Family First” and her fund-raising project provides temporary financial assistance to disadvantaged children of veterans and training for American Legion service officers.
Prior to that, she served more than 37 years in a number of Legion positions, to include, Post 385 in Verona and Commander Post 333 in Sun Prairie. While in Sun Prairie, she established a Sons of the American Legion Squadron and chartered a Boy Scout troop.
Rohan and her husband, Mike, are both 2006 graduates of the National American Legion College and 2015 graduates of the Wisconsin American Legion College Basic Course and have gone on to serve as Department and National American Legion College Facilitators.
During her civilian career, Rohan served as the Assistant Bursar of Student Loans at University of Wisconsin Madison.
She also serves as a civilian volunteer with the Soldier and Family Readiness Group for the Wisconsin National Guard HHD 641st TCB. Rohan was recognized as one of the nation’s top 25 influencers making a difference for military service members, veterans, and their families by “We Are The Mighty”.
Originally from Elkader, Iowa, Rohan currently lives in Verona with her husband. They have a son, Nicholas, daughter-in-law Angie, and two grandchildren.
