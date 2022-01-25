The Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) announced Sun Prairie High School alum John Mulcahy, Assistant Superintendent at Western Maricopa Education Center in Glendale, Ariz., as the recipient of the 2022 National ACTE Lifetime Achievement Award.
The award recognizes CTE professionals for their leadership on behalf of ACTE, their innovations in CTE and their contributions to the field over an extended period of time. ACTE also inducted all five Lifetime Achievement national finalists into the ACTE Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame honors the leadership of CTE professionals who have made enduring contributions to CTE throughout their career.
John Mulcahy retired in 2021 as the assistant superintendent for the Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC). During his 11 years with West-MEC, Mulcahy oversaw professional development, Adult Education, strategic planning and a host of other projects and responsibilities.
Prior to working at West-MEC, Mulcahy spent 26 years in the Peoria Unified School District. Mulcahy taught agricultural education at Peoria High School and started the district’s student internship program before moving to the district office where he oversaw Career and Technical Education, Technology Life Careers, intervention and counseling.
Mulcahy also taught agricultural education in Vancouver, Wash. In addition, he spent three years as a lecturer at the University of Arizona.
Mulcahy has severed in a variety of leadership positions over the course of his career. He held all offices in the Arizona Agricultural Educators Association. He held several offices in the Arizona Association for Career and Technical Education including two terms as president. He also spearheaded the Arizona CTE Leadership Continuum, an effort designed to raise up leaders in CTE.
Mulcahy served on a variety of state and local boards including the Arizona National Livestock Show, Arizona Business and Education Coalition, K-12 Center and more. He also served two terms as a school board member. He was also involved in a number of community volunteer efforts including the Arizona Teachers’ Forum, Educators Rising, Wells Fargo Teachers’ Partner Grant Program and the Maricopa County Fair.
Mulcahy earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin—Madison. He earned his master’s degree from the University of Arizona. He earned a doctorate from Northern Arizona University.
He graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1973. His parents — Joe and Mary Mulcahy — were teachers in the Sun Prairie Area School District. Joe Mulcahy taught agriculture at Sun Prairie High School, while Mary Mulcahy taught English at Sun Prairie Junior High (now Prairie Phoenix Academy) at 160 South St.
John Mulcahy has been the recipient of numerous awards including the 2001 Arizona Teacher of the Year.
He was one of five finalists for the 2022 national title. The national winner was announced at the ACTE Virtual Awards Gala, recognizing the best CTE educators in the country. The event took place on November 30, prior to the start of ACTE’s Hybrid CareerTech VISION 2021.
