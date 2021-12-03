A video traffic study will be done at the Main and Bristol Street intersection as city officials consider solutions for truck traffic and too-close-for-comfort turns.
The intersection is part of State Highway 19 and is a truck route through the City of Sun Prairie.
Consultants will gather data on semi-truck traffic turning movement and westbound movements bypassing left turns and observe queues of westbound traffic extending east of the intersection.
The study will also update traffic signals timing at the East Main Street intersections with Bristol Street and Market Street.
City officials have grappled with the Main and Bristol Street intersection for years without finding a clear solution.
The city even contacted the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for an alternative State Highway 19 route to curb the truck traffic noise and problems at the Main and Bristol Street intersection.
WisDOT officials gave the city an option to reroute State Highway 19 to either North Bird Street or Grand Avenue. City officials looked at those options and have been collecting traffic count data but city staff continues to recommend that State Highway 19 stays as is.
District 1 Alder Theresa McIlroy and District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch said last week they agree with staff but are trying to find solutions to make the truck route better.
“I don’t see a viable option for that (the reroute) but making the intersection a little bit safer might be our only option at this point,” McIlroy said at the Nov. 23 Public Works Committee meeting.
The city could also remove some parking spaces to accommodate turning trucks.
City staff also suggested a turn lane could improve the Bristol and Main Street intersection, but Public Works members didn’t show support for that because of the cost to buy right-of-way land.
The intersection is the focus of future development after the 2018 downtown Sun Prairie natural gas explosion destroyed businesses on the northwest and southwest corner.
The Main and Bristol Street intersection was reconstructed in 2018. City staff said intersection safety and signal knockdowns improved since the reconstruction but business owners still complain about trucks coming too close to their buildings.