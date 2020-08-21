Marta Hansen, owner of The Piano Gal Shop in downtown Sun Prairie, wanted to do something to help her Sun Prairie neighbors in this time of uncertainty and decided to run a fundraiser in support Sun Prairie Community Schools.
During the past month, 5% of all sales from her shop and 100% of the profits from a t-shirt sale went to support Sun Prairie Community Schools.
Hansen donated $700 to the Sun Prairie Community Schools team to support their work in neighborhoods across the community.
The t-shirt design has a music note and lyric from “Dear Evan Hansen”, a Broadway musical — “Your voice is heard”.
“This tiny lyric is to remind teachers, students, and staff that we are listening and we are here for them,” Marta Hansen said in a Facebook post promoting the fundraiser.
“Community schools are designed to be the hub of its neighborhood, a place where people can come together to be celebrated and supported,” said Jamie Racine, Community Schools Program Coordinator.
“Our team continues to be out in neighborhoods alongside other community partners to connect our fellow community members with the resources they need during this unprecedented global pandemic,” Racine added. “It means a lot to us to have folks like Marta take the initiative to create a fundraiser for this work, to have neighbors supporting neighbors.”
In the spirit of supporting local businesses, all fundraiser t-shirts were printed at Ameriprint Apparel in Sun Prairie.
Sun Prairie Community Schools operate at Westside Elementary, CH Bird Elementary, Patrick Marsh Middle School, Prairie Phoenix Academy and will start at Northside Elementary this fall.
Learn more online at www.sunprairieschools.org/community/community-schools .
