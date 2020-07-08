Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and Madison-based Noble Applications on July 8 announced the launch of a new mobile application designed to help those facing hunger get connected with food resources.
The application quickly and easily allows users to see when and where Second Harvest mobile food pantry distributions will take place throughout 16 southwestern Wisconsin counties.
While in the application, users can choose to find the mobile pantry location nearest to them through either a map, calendar, or list view.
“This application will help us break down one of the barriers that exists between those that need food assistance, and resources like our mobile food pantries,” said Michelle Orge, president & CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.
“Knowing where to go for assistance can be one of the biggest hurdles to overcome," Orge said. "This new application will give the dates, times, location, and any other information people need to know right at their finger tips.”
The Mobile Pantry Program provides another source of food to families and individuals facing hunger. Working with a community partner, fresh and non-perishable groceries from Second Harvest Foodbank’s warehouse are trucked to a neighborhood site at a prescheduled time for immediate distribution to residents.
It also gives Second Harvest Foodbank a valuable channel to increase food distribution so nutritious, non-perishable foods as well as perishable foods, such as milk, juice, bread and fresh produce, do not go to waste.
The application was designed and developed in a joint effort with Madison-based, Noble Applications.
“We are honored to partner with Second Harvest because they fill a vital role in our community,” said Steve O’Brien, CEO of Noble Applications. “We see the app as a necessary communication tool for those in need of food assistance to complement all of the important resources provided by Second Harvest everyday.”
The application is available for both Android and Apple operating systems. Those interested in downloading the application can enter “Second Harvest” in their application search bar and click on the orange thumbnail next to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin in the search results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.